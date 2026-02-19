Liberia: House Weighs in On Fula Militia Force

-Invites MoJ, NSA, and LNP as it seeks clarity

The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Justice, the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police to appear before Plenary next Monday to provide clarity on media reports concerning a group described as the National Fula Security of Liberia.

The House took this decision on Tuesday, February 17, following separate communications from Members of the House, Taa Wongbe and Luther Collins, who drew Plenary's attention to reports circulating in both traditional and social media regarding the alleged formation and training of the group. The reports suggest the group is intended as a community-based protection structure.

According to the lawmakers, while some public statements have portrayed the initiative as lawful, serious questions remain regarding its naming, branding, organizational structure, training activities, and whether such actions were duly authorized under the laws of the Republic of Liberia.

The communications emphasized that, given Liberia's history, matters of national security require absolute clarity. The lawmakers noted that the Constitution vests responsibility for national security solely in legally established state institutions, and any structure perceived as parallel or ethnically branded demands immediate scrutiny to safeguard public confidence and national cohesion.

In view of these concerns, the House leadership has requested the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia National Police, and the National Security Agency to appear before Plenary to clarify the legal status, authorization, and scope of the reported group. The institutions are also expected to inform the House of any actions taken to preserve public confidence and maintain national peace and security.

The House reaffirmed its commitment to upholding constitutional order, national unity, and effective oversight of security-related matters in the interest of all Liberians.