Liberia: Paynesville Digital Hub Drives Digital Literacy Expansion Across Liberia

The Paynesville Digital Hub has reiterated its commitment to expanding digital literacy across Liberia.

Speaking to the New Dawn on Tuesday, Milton Nagbo Ricks, Chief Executive Officer of Paynesville Digital Hub, stressed the need for advancing digital education nationwide.

He said his institution is focused on strengthening computer literacy through structured, practical training programs that expand digital literacy, promote innovation, and provide equal learning opportunities for all Liberians.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr. Ricks acknowledged that low computer literacy remains a major challenge in Liberia, noting that many young people lack basic digital skills--a situation he said is hindering the nation's growth and development.

He emphasized that access to technology and digital skills is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Ricks encouraged Liberians, especially youths, to embrace digital education, stressing that digital skills are essential for national development and global competitiveness.

The Paynesville Digital Hub has been operational for nearly two years since its inception in 2024. It offers training in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, internet and email skills, web design and development, and graphic design. The program runs in three-month cycles and is divided into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

In addition to the digital training initiative, the institution also supports WAEC tutorial programs by engaging qualified professionals, including doctors and engineers, to strengthen science education and improve student performance nationwide. http://

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.