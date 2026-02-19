Liberia: Senator Moye Backs Salary Increment

-As Bong Commissioner Council Holds Historic First Retreat in Gbatala

-Senator Prince Kermue Moye Sr. has thrown his full support behind calls for improved welfare for local officials as the Bong County Commissioner Council convened its first-ever retreat in Gbatala City, Yellequelleh District #5.

Addressing the council, Senator Moye expressed profound appreciation for what he called a "bold and progressive initiative," praising the gathering as a critical step toward strengthening grassroots leadership and revitalizing development efforts across the county. He emphasized that such engagements are essential for identifying practical solutions to the challenges confronting local administrations.

Senator Moye described the retreat as more than a ceremonial assembly, calling it a strategic platform where local leaders can openly reflect on governance hurdles, reassess priorities, and chart a unified course for sustainable development. According to him, effective leadership begins with dialogue, coordination, and a shared commitment to progress.

The Bong County Legislative Caucus echoed similar sentiments, characterizing the retreat as both rewarding and timely. Caucus members underscored the importance of enhanced collaboration between commissioners, county authorities, and national leadership, noting that development can only be accelerated through collective effort and institutional cohesion.

In a message that resonated with participants, Senator Moye urged the Commissioner Council to remain steadfast in upholding the principles of unity, transparency, and accountability. He stressed that public service demands integrity and dedication, reminding officials that citizens' expectations hinge on responsible leadership and tangible results.

Central to discussions at the retreat were growing concerns over what council members described as "persistently low salaries," which they argue are severely undermining their effectiveness and morale. Several officials voiced frustrations, warning that inadequate compensation continues to hinder their ability to deliver meaningful services to their respective communities.

Compounding these concerns, council members revealed that several officials appointed by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai have yet to be placed on the government payroll, despite their formal appointments. The situation, they said, has created uncertainty and operational difficulties within local governance structures.

Responding to these grievances, Senator Moye assured the council that the Bong County Legislative Caucus remains committed to advocating for a salary increment and the prompt placement of all duly appointed local officials on the government payroll. He pledged to elevate the matter at the national level, emphasizing that the stability and efficiency of local administrations are vital to national development.

As the retreat concluded, participants expressed optimism that the dialogue would translate into concrete policy actions. For many observers, the historic gathering in Gbatala signals renewed momentum in Bong County's governance landscape, marked by engagement, advocacy, and an unwavering pursuit of improved public service delivery. http://

