Liberia: Ex-LISGIS Officials Get Five Years in Prison Over Census Funds

- Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice has sentenced two former senior officials of the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) to five years in prison each for misusing public funds allocated for Liberia's 2021 National Population and Housing Census.

Presiding Judge Ousman Feika delivered the sentence to Lawrence George, former Deputy Director-General for Administration, and Dominic Paye, former Comptroller of LISGIS, following a unanimous guilty verdict by the jury.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) prosecuted the case after a 2023 indictment. LACC investigations found that about US$1.795 million allocated for census activities between 2019 and 2022 could not be fully accounted for.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence of irregular procurement, unsupported workshop payments, unauthorized compensation, and failure to remit required taxes--factors that contributed to the misuse of funds intended for this critical national exercise.

In addition to the prison sentences, the Court ordered George and Paye to pay US$97,000 in restitution, representing the outstanding balance of the disputed funds, according to a February 16, 2026, press release from the LACC.

The Court also noted that three co-defendants, including former LISGIS Director-General Francis Wreh, had previously repaid US$30,898 to the Government of Liberia after admitting to the charges.

Judge Feika stated that the prosecution's case was "clear, cogent, and compelling," and that the defense failed to effectively rebut the evidence presented. He affirmed the jury's unanimous verdict.

The LACC welcomed the ruling, describing it as a major milestone in Liberia's fight against corruption and a strong reminder that public officials entrusted with state resources will be held accountable.

This judgment underscores the Government of Liberia's commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, sending a clear message that misuse of public funds, particularly those intended for national development, will not be tolerated.

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.