- Bong County University (BCU) is among a select group of higher learning institutions set to benefit from a significant agricultural investment program, with a minimum of US$114,000 allocated per institution. This marks a decisive step toward strengthening practical agricultural education and youth empowerment in Liberia.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Agriculture through the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), aims to revolutionize agricultural training by equipping universities and colleges with modern farming machinery and critical inputs. The package includes tractors, power tillers, improved seeds, and essential farm tools to establish fully functional demonstration farms.

Stakeholders in education and agriculture have hailed the intervention as transformative, noting that it bridges the gap between theoretical instruction and hands-on practice. By introducing mechanization into academic programs, the government seeks to cultivate a new generation of agriculturists equipped with modern skills and entrepreneurial capacity.

The program's emphasis on innovation and mechanization supports a broader national strategy to reposition agriculture from a subsistence activity to a dynamic, business-driven sector. Authorities believe that exposing students to modern equipment and techniques will enhance productivity and inspire greater youth participation in agriculture as a viable career path.

Representing Bong County University at the official signing ceremony on February 17, 2026, BCU President Dr. Alfredson W. Taikerweyah joined fellow institutional leaders in endorsing the partnership. Dr. Taikerweyah reaffirmed the university's commitment to maximizing the investment, describing it as a critical opportunity to strengthen research, training, and food production initiatives.

"This partnership is a gamechanger for our students and the future of agricultural education," an education official familiar with the program remarked. "It ensures that students graduate with practical competencies that align with national development priorities."

Alongside Bong County University, seven other institutions are benefitting from the agreement: African Methodist Episcopal University, Grand Bassa University, Stella Maris Polytechnic University, Bomi Community College, Lofa County University, Nimba University, and Cuttington University. This reflects a nationwide push to modernize agricultural learning across Liberia.

Policy analysts view the initiative as a strategic investment in Liberia's economic future, emphasizing that agriculture remains a cornerstone for employment generation, food security, and sustainable growth. By empowering academic institutions, the government aims to build a resilient agricultural sector capable of driving national transformation.

As implementation begins, expectations are high that the program will not only reshape agricultural education but also ignite renewed enthusiasm among young Liberians to view farming as a pathway to innovation, enterprise, and prosperity.http://

