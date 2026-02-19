West Africa: Liberia Senate Opens Probe Into Checkpoint Proliferation Amid Harassment, Corruption Concerns

- Liberia's Senate has launched a nationwide investigation into the growing proliferation of inland security checkpoints, warning that the expanding network of road barriers may be undermining operational efficiency, public trust, and coordinated national security management.

The Senate Committee on National Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veterans Affairs on Tuesday secured a one-month extension to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into what lawmakers describe as an uncontrolled expansion of checkpoints operated by multiple state security institutions.

The probe was triggered by a formal communication from Grand Gedeh County Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely, who alerted plenary to widespread complaints from citizens and transport operators about harassment, delays and excessive security stops across several counties.

Agencies Under Review

Providing an update to plenary, Committee Co-Chair Senator Samuel G. Kogar said preliminary engagements with security institutions revealed a scale of deployment far beyond coordinated operational requirements.

According to Kogar, the Liberia National Fire Service alone operates more than 36 security gates nationwide, while the Liberia Immigration Service maintains over 100 checkpoints across the country.

He warned the situation extends beyond inland roads and now affects sensitive national entry points.

"During the investigation, we established that even besides the many checkpoints, the Freeport of Monrovia and the Roberts International Airport, which is the nation's premier entry point, are overcrowded with different security personnel," Kogar said.

He noted that in standard international security practice, once an immigration officer conducts a clearance, other agencies typically rely on that inspection rather than duplicating it.

"In many countries, once immigration conducts a check, no additional state security actor repeats the same process, unlike Liberia, where multiple officers conduct overlapping inspections," he added.

Public Frustration and Harassment Claims

The committee's investigation will also document allegations of harassment and extortion reported at various checkpoints nationwide. Senators say commercial drivers frequently encounter numerous stops within a single trip, forcing repeated inspections and prolonging travel time.

Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe clarified that lawmakers are not attempting to obstruct legitimate security operations but are concerned about the economic impact of excessive roadblocks.

"For every dime Ma Watta pays at the checkpoints while bringing her goods, it will have a trickle-down effect on her little market," Snowe said.

He warned that the cumulative cost imposed on transporters ultimately increases food prices and burdens small traders and consumers.

Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar M. Findley also recounted a personal encounter with what he described as duplicative security procedures.

"I remember I was stopped at one of the local checkpoints and I got out of my car and waited for nearly 30 minutes, but interestingly, all the inspections the officers were doing were being done at all the major checkpoints," Senator Findley said.

Senator Kogar emphasized that while checkpoints are legitimate security tools, excessive deployment without unified command risks turning a protective mechanism into a public liability -- slowing goods movement, raising transportation costs and eroding confidence in state security institutions.

Corruption Concerns Intensify Scrutiny

The Senate probe comes amid recent incidents reinforcing public suspicion that some checkpoints function less as security infrastructure and more as revenue points.

In January 2025, Inspector General of Police Gregory O.W. Coleman personally intercepted highway patrol officers allegedly extorting drivers along the Nimba-Monrovia corridor. The officers were found with a plastic bag containing cash believed to be bribes.

"I saw highway patrol officers bothering drivers and taking bribes," Coleman said at the time, adding the officers were handed over to the Professional Standards Division.

Subsequent investigations led to the dismissal of a team leader and the suspension of two officers, with 36,000 Liberian dollars confiscated and deposited into government accounts.

Police authorities described the incident as part of broader efforts to restore professionalism and rebuild public confidence in law enforcement.

Senate Grants Nationwide Inquiry

To allow a comprehensive assessment, the committee requested additional time to expand consultations across counties and security commands. Plenary unanimously approved the one-month extension and instructed the committee to present an initial briefing within two weeks, followed by a final report at the end of the investigative period.

Lawmakers say the investigation will determine whether the checkpoint surge reflects genuine security necessity, institutional overlap, or regulatory gaps in national enforcement policy.