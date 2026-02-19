Liberia: Five Women On Trial Fo Allegedly Trafficking 14 Children

- Five women are standing trial at Criminal Court 'A' after prosecutors accused them of taking 14 children to Burkina Faso in what investigators described as a failed attempt to obtain resettlement benefits.

The defendants, Halimatu Daramy, Fanta Doe, Hawa Kamara, Henrietta Beaye, and Grace H. Sesay, were arrested by officers of the Liberia Immigration Service at the Red Light area. The children, seven boys and seven girls, aged 11 months to 8 years, were found traveling with the women.

Police said they could not establish the offense of human trafficking but charged the women with endangering the welfare of children, a violation of Section 16.4 of Liberia's Penal Law.

Testifying Monday, Immigration Inspector Williet Kangar told the court the women initially claimed the children were theirs but failed to prove parentage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the witness, officers became suspicious after communication difficulties with the children and inconsistent responses from the defendants.

Kangar said some children spoke only Vai and required interpretation, and investigators concluded that several minors were not biological children of the accused.

Prosecutors say the women intended to travel to Burkina Faso seeking benefits linked to an International Organization for Migration resettlement program.

Court records indicate the group had previously traveled to Mali in March 2025 pursuing similar assistance but returned to Liberia unsuccessfully. Authorities say they later attempted another journey with additional children, many reportedly belonging to relatives.

Investigators further alleged that the defendants had earlier received about L$50,000 in assistance from the Ministry of Gender and a church organization to return home after the Mali trip.

The prosecution is led by Cllr. Randolph D.M.O. Johnson in association with the Ministry of Labor. The defendants are represented by Public Defender Cllr. Sennay Calor.

The court has not yet ruled on the allegations, and proceedings continue.