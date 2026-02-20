Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Gombe Gov Renewed Hope Ambassador, Party Outreach Secretary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, as Renewed Hope Ambassador and Secretary for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter personally signed by the President, directing Governor Inuwa Yahaya to assume the new role with immediate effect.

According to the letter, the governor is expected to work closely with the Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, the national leadership of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), particularly the National Chairman, to ensure harmony, inclusiveness and strategic coordination across all levels of the party's mobilisation and engagement structure.

The President charged him with galvanising support for the party and promoting its programmes, policies and achievements across the country.

"Preparation is critical and essential to achieving this outcome, and your leadership will be central to guiding this process effectively and strategically," President Tinubu stated in the letter.

The letter further noted that the objective of the appointment is to ensure that Nigerians are fully informed, actively engaged and mobilised to support the APC and its candidates at all levels ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya's appointment, according to the statement, reflects recognition of his leadership credentials, organisational capacity and grassroots mobilisation strength within the party and in national governance.

As Chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum, the governor has been credited with fostering consensus-building and regional coordination in national political discourse.

The statement announcing the appointment was signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.