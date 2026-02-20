Africa: IFJ Backs Calls On Government to Take Next Steps to Enhance Media Freedom

press release

But the Federation also pledged to continue to support SLAJ's advocacy for further action to promote media freedom , especially with respect to Section 44 (2) of the Cyber Security and Crime Act which threatens freedom of expression and media rights.

The IFJ also joined calls for the inclusion of a standalone chapter in the 1991 national constitution, safeguarding freedom of expression and media freedom.

The proposed Chapter 12 by SLAJ and its partners would recognise the media as a public good, protect editorial independence, guarantee access to information, and set constitutional limits on state interference.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "Important steps have been taken in recent months to advance media rights in Sierra Leone and we welcome the progress made by SLAJ and its allies in securing important amendments to the Counter-Terrorism Act which protect media freedom. But now the government must take the next steps and urgently review the Cyber Security and Crime Act to ensure it does not undermine independent journalism and media freedom.For the longer term, we urge the constitutional review process to adopt SLAJ's call for a stand-alone Chapter 12 which would help ensure that citizens' rights to information are protected by constitutional guarantees of media freedom and freedom of expression."