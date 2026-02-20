Nigerian Bags 8-Year Jail Term Over $1.3m Cyber Fraud in U.S.

A United States federal court has sentenced a Nigerian national, Matthew A. Akande, to eight years in prison for orchestrating a cyber fraud scheme that defrauded the US government of more than $1.3 million.

The sentencing was announced in a statement published on the official US government website.

Akande, 37, who had been residing in Mexico prior to his arrest, was sentenced on Tuesday by US District Judge Indira Talwani at a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to the prison term, the court ordered him to pay $1,393,230 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

According to the statement, "A Nigerian national living in Mexico, who was extradited to the United States, was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for his role in a scheme to break into Massachusetts tax preparation firms' computer networks and to file fraudulent tax returns.

Authorities disclosed that Akande was arrested in October 2024 at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom at the request of U.S. officials.

He was subsequently extradited to the United States on March 5, 2025.

He had earlier been indicted in July 2022 by a federal grand jury on multiple charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud, unauthorized access to protected computers, theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.

Investigators revealed that between June 2016 and June 2021, Akande and his accomplices launched phishing attacks targeting tax preparation firms in Massachusetts.

The fraudulent emails were disguised as messages from prospective clients but were designed to trick recipients into installing remote-access trojan malware, including a program known as Warzone RAT.

"Between in or about June 2016 and June 2021, Akande worked with others to steal money from the United States government using taxpayers' personally identifiable information (PII) to file fraudulent tax returns in the taxpayers' names. The scheme also involved stealing taxpayers' PII from Massachusetts tax preparation firms via phishing attacks and computer intrusions.

"To carry out the scheme, Akande caused fraudulent phishing emails to be sent to five Massachusetts tax preparation firms. The emails purported to be from a prospective client seeking the tax preparation firms' services but in truth were used to trick the firms into downloading remote access trojan malicious software (RAT malware), including malware known as Warzone RAT," the statement added.

Using the stolen data, prosecutors said the group accessed clients' personal information and prior-year tax records and proceeded to file more than 1,000 fraudulent tax returns seeking over $8.1 million in refunds.

"Akande used the RAT malware to obtain the PII and prior year tax information of the tax preparation firms' clients, which Akande then used to cause fraudulent tax returns to be filed seeking refunds.

"The tax returns directed that the fraudulent tax refunds be deposited in bank accounts opened by coconspirators in the United States. Once the refunds were issued, those coconspirators withdrew the stolen money in cash in the United States and then transferred a portion to third parties in Mexico, at Akande's direction, while keeping a portion for themselves," the statement continued.

Prosecutors stated that although more than $8.1 million in fraudulent refunds was sought, over $1.3 million was successfully paid out into accounts controlled by co-conspirators in the United States.

"In total, Akande and his coconspirators filed more than 1,000 fraudulent tax returns seeking over $8.1 million in fraudulent tax refunds over approximately five years. They successfully obtained over $1.3 million in fraudulent tax refunds," the statement said.