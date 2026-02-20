Nigeria: Dele Momodu Speaks On Efforts to Resolve Davido, Sophia Momodu Custody Dispute

Media personality Dele Momodu has opened up about ongoing efforts to resolve the long-running custody dispute between his niece, Sophia Momodu, and Afrobeats star Davido over their daughter, Imade.

Momodu made the remarks during a recent visit to Liberia, where he said several fans approached him and urged him to help mediate between the former partners. According to him, the appeals encouraged him to reassure supporters that discussions were already taking place behind the scenes.

The development follows earlier reports that Davido withdrew a court case linked to the custody matter. The singer had previously explained that although progress was being made, certain developments during the proceedings prompted him to step back from the legal process.

Speaking on the situation, Momodu expressed optimism that the dispute could be resolved peacefully, emphasising the importance of maintaining stability for the child at the centre of the disagreement. He also called for prayers and patience from supporters as conversations continue.