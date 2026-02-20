Nigeria: Bauchi Now a Fast Growing Economic Hub in Northern Nigeria - Bala Mohammed

press release

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has declared that the State is no longer "a quiet administrative town" but an emerging economic nerve centre in Northern Nigeria.

The governor made the declaration on Wednesday when he performed the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of six new modern markets along the Atiku Abubakar Bypass road in the state capital.

The new markets include Panteka Market for iron and scrap sellers, Vegetable Market for selling of fruits and perishable items, Furniture Market and Green & Harbal Market for those selling traditional medicines and herbs.

Governor Bala Mohammed described the project as a strategic response to the rapidly growing population, increased commercial and general vehicular traffic and the overstretching of decades-old market infrastructure an FC structures.

He stressed that congestion, roadside trading, blocked access roads, poor sanitation and security risks necessitated the deliberate intervention.

Mr Bala Mohammed emphasised that the initiative aligns with his administration's economic philosophy of stimulating macro and microeconomic activities through continuous capital projects implementation.

The governor commended local entrepreneurs and concessionaires partnership in the project, describing their involvement as evidence of growing investor confidence and success of level playing field policy of his government.

Governor Bala Mohammed further pointed out that the project was in line with his administration's blueprint of boosting commerce, improving economic activities and strengthening small and medium enterprises in the State for sustainable development and growth.

He charged the contractors and other partners to hasten up the completion of the projects to enable the beneficiaries who are eagerly awaiting for it to move in and continue their legitimate businesses. He stressed that his government will continue to support and create an enabling environment for investors and businesses to thrive.

The Commissioner for Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Muhammad Sadiq Hamisu Shira, said that the markets represent smart governance and sustainable development under a PPP framework.

He described markets as "the heartbeat of the local economy," stressing that the new facilities would provide planned shop spaces, improved sanitation, reliable power and water supply, parking areas and enhanced security.

Mr Hamisu Shira lauded the development strides of the Governor Bala Mohammed administration especially through opening up the State through infrastructure and business opportunities. He appealed to the beneficiaries of the new markets to do everything humanly possible to support the success of the project.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Bauchi Markets and Terminal Management Company Limited, Muhammad Kabir Sizwe, assured stakeholders of professionalism, transparency and timely delivery of the projects based on expected high standards.

Mr Kabir Sizwe explained that the project would be executed through Public Private Partnership with due supervision by the state government. He commended Governor Bala Mohammed for the support and interest shown for the project which has kept on course.

The Private Developers, Nuruddeen Shehu Barau, Aliyu Ahmad Arabi, Abdullahi Abdulhakim and the Chairman Gammayan Yàn Kasuwa, Abdullah Caps, presented separate goodwill messages and assured of their support towards the project's smooth and successful implementation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, said that the new modern markets, when completed and commissioned, will open another window of opportunities in the areas of commercial activities leading to economic development and growth.