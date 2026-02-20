South Africa: SAPS Divers, K9 Unit Search Robert Mugabe's Son's Property After Shooting Arrest

The South African police have confirmed they are investigating a case of attempted murder after a son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was arrested in connection with the shooting of an employee at an upmarket Hyde Park residence.

A son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe (28), was arrested on Thursday, 19 February, after a 23-year-old employee was shot and wounded at Mugabe's Hyde Park residence. The victim is being treated for two gunshot wounds and is in critical condition. His identity has not been made public.

Mugabe was taken to the Bramley Police Station after South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were called to the scene. Sources told Daily Maverick that neighbours heard two to three gunshots.

This street and neighbourhood are no strangers to police activity and searches. In October last year, the Special Investigating Unit seized luxury cars from the home of tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela in connection with the R2bn Tembisa Hospital scandal. Maumela's home is close to the Mugabe house.

Police have reported that Mugabe was uncooperative. He allegedly locked himself inside the house for two hours while police negotiated with him and a friend. The two were initially detained for questioning at the police station.

SAPS spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi has since confirmed their arrest and the police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

"The police can confirm that the two men that were brought in for...