Nigeria Elected UN Peacekeeping Committee Chair for Record 54th Time

Nigeria has been elected to Chair the United Nations Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, known to be the "UN's most strategic committee," for a record 54th time.

The Charge d'Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, Syndoph Endoni, was elected chair of the committee, also known as C-34, by acclamation at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during the opening of the 2026 Session.

Amb. Syndoph Endoni, the Chargé d'Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, delivering Nigeria's statement during the General Debate at the 2026 Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (C-34) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Nigeria has a long-standing, recurring role as Chair of the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations from 1972 to date, and has been frequently re-elected to lead the critical United Nations committee.

This long-standing tenure reflects Nigeria's position as one of the largest troop contributors to UN peacekeeping operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria is among the world's 15th largest troop contributors to UN Peacekeeping operations and the eighth in Africa.

Delivering Nigeria's statement earlier during the General Debate of the 2026 Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (C-34), Mr Endoni said, "Nigeria has consistently placed peace, unity and dialogue at the core of its national identity and foreign policy".

"As such, we remain committed to peaceful conflict resolution and continue to contribute actively to peacekeeping efforts within Africa and beyond.

"Nigeria also recognises the growing importance of innovation and technology in modern peace operations, especially data-driven decision-making, enhanced situational awareness tools and responsible technology integration that can significantly improve force protection and mandate delivery."

The Nigerian diplomat further underscored the importance of discipline, accountability and due process in peacekeeping operations.

"Nigeria stands ready to support the work of the Special Committee to strengthen UN peacekeeping.

"We look forward to engaging with delegations in a spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility as we work to advance peace and security globally."

Mr Endoni told NAN Correspondent in New York that the re-election reinforced Nigeria's standing among the comity of nations in the realm of peacekeeping and contribution to international peace and security.

The Nigerian envoy said that the re-election is expected to strengthen Nigeria's leadership at the United Nations and keep the UN more focused on its peacekeeping operations globally.

NAN reports that the committee is the only United Nations Committee mandated to review the whole question of United Nations peacekeeping operations in all its aspects.

It also makes recommendations on enhancing United Nations peacekeeping operations globally, particularly some of the pressing issues facing the more than 100,000 military, police and civilian personnel from 125 countries serving in 14 operations.

These include countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, the Central African Republic, and Lebanon, among others.

The UN Peacekeeping Committee helps countries navigate the difficult path from conflict to peace.

It has unique strengths, including legitimacy, burden-sharing, and the ability to deploy troops and police from around the world, integrating them with civilian peacekeepers to address a range of mandates set by the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

Peacekeeping is among the activities undertaken by the United Nations and other international actors to maintain international peace and security.

The Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations was established in 1965 by the General Assembly to review and provide recommendations on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

The committee consists of 147 member states involved in peacekeeping missions and observing members, such as the International Criminal Police Organisation.

NAN reports that Canada was re-elected as vice chair, while Argentina, Poland, Japan, and Egypt were elected as Bureau members.

NAN also reports that the delegations from the 147 member states were later treated to a joint Nigeria-Canada reception at Nigeria House in New York.

