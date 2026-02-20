Nigeria: ICPC Raids El-Rufai's Residence

"UPDATE: The residence of Malam Nasir @elrufai was today searched by the ICPC," he wrote.

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday conducted a search at the residence of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The former governor's Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, confirmed the development in a post on his X handle.

Mr Adekeye stated that ICPC officials visited the residence earlier in the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the action may be connected with an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct during Mr El-Rufai's administration.

The search followed heightened scrutiny of his tenure. He has been in ICPC custody since Wednesday night.

He was taken into custody by ICPC operatives after his release on administrative bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

NAN reports that the EFCC had earlier detained the former governor on Monday after he honoured the commission's invitation.

Reacting, one of his lawyers described the operation as unlawful and a violation of legal procedures and fundamental rights.

ICPC spokesperson John Odey had earlier confirmed that the former governor was being questioned by investigators, adding that inquiries were ongoing, but gave no further details.