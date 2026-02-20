Nigeria: Military Launches New Operation Against Terrorists in Kwara, Niger

The Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, has pledged a "sustained military offensive against terrorists and criminal networks" in Kwara and Niger states with the formal launch of Operation Savannah Shield.

The ceremony took place at Sobi Barracks, headquarters of the multi-agency operation approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the recent deadly terrorist attack in Kaiama and parts of neighbouring Niger State.

The flag off was conducted by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq alongside the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Thursday.

Daily Trust reports that the deployment featured over 30 open-back pickup trucks with mounted guns, including Armed Personnel Carriers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Sobi Barracks in Ilorin, General Oluyede said the operation is a decisive response to escalating insecurity in North Central Nigeria.

According to him, cross-border infiltration and collaboration between terrorist elements operating in the North West and across the Sahel have undermined public confidence and heightened insecurity.

He explained that Operation Savannah Shield is a proactive and coordinated response designed to secure the entirety of Kwara State and contiguous parts of Niger State.

The Joint Task Force, he said, has a clear mandate to secure lives and property, neutralise terrorist and criminal elements, dismantle kidnapping networks, and restore law and order within the operational area.

The CDS emphasised that the operation will be intelligence-driven and community-focused, with firm execution backed by synergy among the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies.

Special attention, he added, will be directed at forested and difficult terrains, particularly around the Kainji Lake National Park area, which he said has been exploited as transit and staging grounds by criminal groups.

Assuring residents of sustained military presence, Oluyede said the operation is not a temporary exercise but a structured and enduring campaign.

"We shall combine kinetic and non-kinetic measures through robust patrols, targeted operations, strategic communication, and community engagement to deny criminals freedom of action and rebuild public trust," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Governor AbdulRazaq described the flag-off as a major relief to residents, particularly those in areas affected by banditry and terrorism.

The governor acknowledged that while security agencies have made significant progress in stabilising Kwara South, Kwara North remains a greater challenge, making the joint operation necessary.