The Kaduna State Government has handed over rescued 204 kidnap victims to their respective local government area chairmen for reunion with their families.

Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, representing Governor Uba Sani, performed the handover at the State Shelter Home in Kaduna, on Thursday.

The survivors, predominantly from Tudun Wali in Kajuru LGA and others from Chikun, Igabi, and Kachia LGAs of the State, have undergone comprehensive medical and psychosocial care.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Balarabe expressed delight at seeing the survivors return to their communities and assured them of sustained government support as they reunite with their families and resume their normal lives.

Among the kidnap victims were the freed Kurmin Wali worshippers of Kajuru local government area of the State, who were abducted on January 18, 2026.

They spent 18 days in the captivity before regaining their freedom.

Recall that suspected bandits attacked the Kurmin Wali community ans whisked away 183 worshippers from the three churches, namely Cherubim and Seraphim 1 and 2 as well as Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in the community.

Governor Uba Sani had noted that 11 of the kidnapped worshippers escaped, returned home and were treated as 83 of the worshippers who deserted the community were later found and brought back.

The governor stated that the remaining 89 kidnapped worshippers were released recently by the bandits.

Governor Sani had said that the government would not send the victims home immediately as they will undergo thorough medical examination and comprehensive psychosocial care in Kaduna before handing them over to their families.

Present at the handover was the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Sani Liman Kila; Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Rabi Salisu; Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Suleh Shuaibu (SAN), and other government officials.

Also, chairman of Kajuru LGA, Dauda Madaki; that of Igabi LGA, Sani Abdulahi Zangon Aya, and Chikun LGA, Salasi Musa, as well as the Vice Chairman of Kachia LGA recieved the kindap victims.