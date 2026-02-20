Nigeria: Survivors Relive Tragic Moments of Plateau Mine Disaster

Survivors of a gas explosion at a mining site in Zurak community in Wase local government area of Plateau State have called on the federal and state governments to come to the aid of the widows and orphans of the 37 persons who died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning while working underground on Tuesday.

One of the survivors, Abubakar Ibrahim, a 22-year-old miner, told our correspondent on the phone that what happened was like a dream.

According to him, nobody can explain exactly what happened because all the survivors woke up to find themselves in hospital beds.

"We, the survivors, cannot explain exactly what transpired. We were brought to the hospital in a coma," he said, adding that no fewer than 37 persons lost their lives instantly.

Revealing that most of the deceased were married and had children, he appealed to the State Government and well-to-do individuals to come to the aid of the families of the victims and the survivors as well.

"The majority of the victims are married. They have left behind a substantial number of widows and orphans as it is right now.

"We want the Government at all levels to assist us with relief materials and other means of livelihood," he said.

Another survivor, Abdullahi Saleh, 37, lost his father in the explosion.

"To me, I can't say exactly what happened before I found myself in this hospital. I lost my father in the explosion, while I survived it. My wife gave birth to a baby girl yesterday morning," he said.

Saleh also called on the Federal and State Governments, as well as their lawmakers in the State and National Assembly, to assist the bereaved families and survivors to rebuild their lives.

Another survivor, a 25-year-old Aliyu Bello, is also married.

Bello explained that immediately the gas explosion occurred, he became weak and was unable to breathe or move his hands and legs.

"I could not assist my other colleagues. I watched them dying gradually, unable to assist them," he said in a tearful voice.

Bello further appealed for assistance to the affected families, noting that some of them left behind widows as well as five to 10 children.

Musa Idris is a volunteer in the hospital engaged by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited.

Idris lamented that the company had not been taking care of them since last year.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government has also confirmed reports of a tragic explosion at a mining site in Kampani Zurak, reportedly owned by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt Hon. Joyce Ramnap, preliminary information indicates that over 33 persons were said to have been inside the mining tunnel at the time of the explosion.

"Sadly, many lives are feared lost, while others who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

"Government is deeply concerned about the development and is working closely with relevant security agencies, emergency responders and health authorities to ensure that the situation is brought under control," she said.

The Commissioner further stated that efforts are ongoing to secure the site, provide medical assistance to the injured and prevent any further loss of life.

She called on residents of Kampani Zurak and surrounding communities to remain calm and law-abiding, and urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information that could heighten tension or panic.

"Furthermore, we appeal to all relevant Federal and State agencies responsible for mining regulation, safety enforcement and disaster response to urgently intervene, conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion and ensure that appropriate safety standards are strictly enforced to prevent future occurrences," she added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner also explained that the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, had earlier reached out to Governor Caleb Mutfwang and directed the immediate and total shutdown of all mining activities in the affected area pending further investigations.

According to her, in furtherance of this directive, a high-powered team of experts from the Federal Ministry of Environment will arrive in Wase on Friday from Abuja to assess the situation.

"The Government assures the public that no stone will be left unturned in addressing this tragedy and safeguarding lives across mining communities in the State," she said.

Similarly, the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Lalong, also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and urged relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to enhance safety standards in mining activities within the constituency to prevent future occurrences.

He stressed the need for stricter adherence to safety regulations and proper monitoring of mining operations to safeguard lives.