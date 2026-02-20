Nigeria: Don't Share Them - 'I Received ₦450,000, You Should Try It Too' Posts Are a Scam

20 February 2026
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Taryn Khourie

Don't share them: 'I received ₦450,000, you should try it too' posts are a scam

IN SHORT: South African telecommunications company MTN is not offering a "Ramadan gift" through dodgy online links. Posts making this claim are looking for reach.

"I received ₦450,000, you should try it too, it's really easy," claims a message sent to us on our WhatsApp lines.

The message includes a link to a simple-looking website, which tells users that this is an "MTN Mobile Money" giveaway and a "Ramadan gift".

MTN is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in South Africa.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. Some Muslims give gifts during Ramadan.

While similar versions with slightly different links promise Nigerians N450,000 (about US$334), others claim users in South Africa can receive R85,000 (about $5,300).

Africa Check has debunked many scams like this one over the years, and this claim is no different.

We've seen these tactics before

Clicking on the attached links took us to basic-looking websites, with some signs of a scam.

The websites all feature comments from users who claim to have received the prizes. But we have seen this before - it is a common tactic that scammers use to make the offer seem legit.

In the process of trying to claim the "prize", we were asked to pick a box. After that, a pop-up notice instructed us to "share this event" with five to 20 friends. The notice also said that once we had shared the "event", we would receive the "gift" in five to seven days.

Scammers often lure users in with the promise of a "gift", only to ask them to share the links widely to increase the reach of the website.

The social media posts are scams and should be ignored.

How to spot a scam

Scams that offer money and other gifts are common on Facebook, so how do you stay safe online? We've got some tips for you.

  • Posts that tell you to share: Scammers try to encourage users to share their posts or links widely. This is to direct traffic to their websites, which may be monetised. Beware of claims asking you to share before receiving a "gift".
  • Posts that link to unverified websites: Be wary of posts that claim the giveaway is from a well-known company but do not link to its official website; they could be out to steal your personal information.
  • Don't share: If you see these types of posts online, keep scrolling. Sharing the information can cause more harm.

If you're still not sure, you can send the claim to one of our WhatsApp lines, and we may investigate it.

Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. X @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

