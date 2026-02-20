Nigeria: Jigawa Courts Received 30,058 Cases in 2025

A total of 30,058 cases were filed before various courts unde the Jigawa State Judiciary in 2025.

Out of the total number of cases, 22,829 were disposed off.

The figures were contained in the State Judiciary's annual report, which was presented during the annual Bar and Bench Meeting held in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

According to the report, the remaining 7,070 cases were still pending before various courts across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking during the meeting, the Chief Judge of Jigawa State, Justice Umar M. Sadiq, said that the State High Courts received 917 cases, disposed off 685, and had 233 cases pending.

He added that the Magistrates' Courts received 5,016 cases, disposed off 2,014, and had 3,002 cases pending, while the Shari'a Court of Appeal received 148 cases, disposed off 86, and had only two cases pending.

According to him, the Lower Shari'a Courts had during the year under review received 23,877 cases, disposed off 20,044, and had 3,833 cases pending.

Justice Sadiq expressed gratitude to all judicial officers and stakeholders for their efforts in achieving the results, thanking the Honourable Judges, Kadis, Magistrates, and Shari'a Court Alkalis for their dedication.

However, he commended the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Ministry of Justice, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other stakeholders, for their contributions to the administration of justice in the State.

In his remarks, the Jigawa State's Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Bello Fanini, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to supporting the judiciary in its functions.

"The Ministry of Justice is committed to working closely with the judiciary to ensure that justice is served and the rule of law is upheld," Fanini said,

He noted that the ministry would continue to provide the necessary assistance to ensure the effective administration of justice in the State.