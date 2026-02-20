Nigeria: Police Chief Pledges Protection of Oil Facilities

The inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has pledged protection of oil sector facilities in the country.

He made the pledge when the chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, led his team on a courtesy visit to the Force headquarters, Abuja.

Egbetokun said that protecting oil facilities is one function the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) takes seriously and assured the lawmakers of adequate protection and deployment of personnel to all oil facilities.

Earlier, Hon. Ugochinyere had stated that the reason for the visit to the police was to collaborate and ensure full protection of oil pipelines and other installations.

According to him, "This visit is to strengthen institutional collaboration and express legislative appreciation for the pivotal role of the Police in downstream protection.

The committee believes that securing petroleum infrastructure is a shared national duty, and the Police have demonstrated commitment worthy of recognition and deeper partnership.

"As we transition into a more transparent and technology-driven downstream environment, we count on the Nigeria Police Force to:

Enhance intelligence-led patrols around pipeline corridors.

Support rapid response to supply disruption incidents.

Assist in clamping down on illegal refineries, fuel adulteration networks, and product racketeers.

Strengthen cooperation with host communities to ensure early conflict resolution and peaceful operations.

Provide security support for the Committee's oversight activities nationwide.

"We seek a sustained, structured, and proactive security partnership, including: a Standing Police Downstream Security Desk for quick coordination; Joint operations with regulators to eliminate illegal market activities; Enhanced support for product movement in high-risk areas;

Collaboration in providing safe environments for rural fuel stations to operate without fear."

The committee also called for adequate funding for the Nigeria Police Force, noting that any country that intends to make meaningful progress must properly fund its Police Force.