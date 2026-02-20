Liberia: UL Gets Additional $6m for Renovation

Monrovia, February 20, 2026: After years of neglect and deteriorating infrastructure, the Government of Liberia has allocated an additional $6 million to the University of Liberia's $40 million budget for the renovation and rehabilitation of its buildings.

This decision follows repeated protests by the Student Unification Party, which has long called for improvements to the university's facilities. In recent incidents, students were seen in live videos painting campus buildings and sharply criticizing the university president for failing to address the poor conditions.

In response, Minister of Information Jerolick M. Piah announced on Thursday, February 19, that the government is committed to improving the university's infrastructure. He stated that the $6 million supplement is specifically earmarked for the refurbishment and rehabilitation of university facilities, in addition to the existing $40 million budget.

Minister Piah emphasized that while the exact start date for renovations will be determined by university authorities, the government's intention is clear: to ensure that the University of Liberia's buildings are restored and maintained to a high standard.

He further noted that the government recognizes the pressing need for these improvements and that the extra funding demonstrates a commitment to supporting Liberia's premier institution of higher learning as it strives to deliver quality education to its students.

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.