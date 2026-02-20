Liberia: Senate Allocates Exclusive Budget Line for UL Law School

Capitol Hill — Senate Pro-Tempore and Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence has pledged a dedicated budget line for the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia in the National Budget. This commitment aims to support both the law school's administration and its students.

Speaking on Thursday, February 19, 2026, during the dedication of the Law Students Association (LAWSA) multi-purpose building, Kangar-Lawrence assured attendees that the Senate will ensure a separate budget allocation for the law school, as well as additional appropriations to address students' financial challenges.

"We have to do something as a legacy for Senator James P. Binney, our colleague, who will be graduating with honors from the school. With that in mind, we will push for the law school to have its own budget line. I also hope we can increase funding to assist students who cannot afford tuition. We have passed bills for free tuition and free school, and I believe there should be some compensation to help students so that, upon graduation, they do not always have to lobby for financial support," said Pro-Tempore Kangar-Lawrence.

She further encouraged LAWSA's leadership and the school administration to collaborate on a comprehensive plan. "Get a plan and proposal together and present it on time so the Senate can review and ensure its completion. I want to assure you that we will continue to support the law school. This is not just any law school--we know the standards it sets, and we are proud of it. When we travel, we hear that Liberia has one of the best law schools, and we must uphold that reputation," she concluded.

The dedication ceremony took place at the University of Liberia Capitol Hill Campus, attended by several dignitaries, including Senators Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, Prince K. Moye (Bong County), Nathaniel McGill, Yaya Nimely, and James P. Binney (Maryland County), Cllr. Dr. Jallah Barbu, Chief Executive Officer of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, as well as other legal luminaries and students.

The new multi-purpose building, constructed by LAWSA with a two-hundred-thousand-dollar budget allocation, was officially named in honor of Pro-Tempore Kangar-Lawrence. The keys to the facility were formally presented to the University of Liberia.

In separate remarks, Senators Prince K. Moye and James P. Binney expressed gratitude to the students for their leadership and cooperation with the Senate, which helped secure the necessary budget line for the project.

"We sometimes make contributions to institutions but rarely see the results. Witnessing this accomplishment is inspiring, and we hope others will follow this example. We made a commitment to the law school students, and we are proud to see it realized. Appropriating funds in the budget is one thing, but ensuring their disbursement is another. We made sure LAWSA received what was promised," they stated.

For her part, LAWSA President Izetta Jones Howe thanked Pro-Tempore Kangar-Lawrence and the Senate for their support. "Today, I am extremely excited to dedicate and name this project in honor of President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence. This achievement is a result of collaboration with dedicated leaders, especially Senators Kangar-Lawrence, Moye, and Binney, who are also graduating with us. I associated myself with result-oriented people, and this is the outcome."http://

