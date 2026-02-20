Liberia: Boakai Submits Bill to Strengthen Lacra

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr. has submitted a bill to the House of Representatives aimed at strengthening the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) and promoting private-sector investment in Liberia's agriculture sector.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority Act of 2016 by creating a new subsection D, expanding LACRA's mandate, revising fiscal privileges and exemptions, and providing investment incentives to encourage participation by local and foreign investors.

On Thursday, members of the House voted to refer the bill to the Joint Committee on Agriculture and Judiciary to investigate, review, and streamline the proposed amendments. The move is intended to ensure the legislation balances regulatory oversight with the goal of attracting private-sector investment.

The bill, officially titled "An Act to Amend Chapter 57, Title 12 of the Executive Law of the Liberian Codes of Laws Revises, the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Act (LACRA) of 2016, thereby creating a new subsection D to expand the mandate of LACRA, revise fiscal privileges and exemptions and provide Investment Incentives for the Private Sector," is part of President Boakai's effort to enhance the country's agricultural productivity while fostering economic growth.

Proponents, including several lawmakers from the Unity Party, argue that expanding LACRA's powers will make the authority a more effective partner for investors and help accelerate development in key agricultural commodities such as cocoa, coffee, oil palm, and rice.

"Expanding LACRA's mandate could help attract more investments to Liberia's agriculture sector, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth," said one supporting lawmaker. He added that the proposed incentives, which may include tax breaks, subsidies, or other benefits, are intended to encourage private-sector participation in agriculture and improve competitiveness in regional and international markets.

Supporters argue that the bill will enable LACRA to play a more proactive role in facilitating investment, including assisting farmers and agribusinesses to meet quality standards, comply with regulations, and access global markets. By revising fiscal privileges and exemptions, the authority could help reduce barriers for investors and create a more conducive environment for sustainable agricultural development.

However, opposition lawmakers expressed reservations about the proposal, warning that delegating the authority to offer incentives could be interpreted as a shift of powers traditionally held by the Legislature.

"While we agree that the agriculture sector needs growth and investment, LACRA's mandate should focus primarily on regulation and ensuring Liberia's agricultural products meet international standards," said an opposition lawmaker. "The authority should prioritize quality control, licensing, fair pricing, and policies for commodities such as cocoa, coffee, and oil palm, rather than providing incentives that could bypass legislative oversight."

The debate underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing regulatory oversight with the need to stimulate private-sector investment. Opposition lawmakers stressed that LACRA should maintain its regulatory focus, ensuring that agricultural production adheres to international quality standards, while any investment incentives should be carefully monitored to prevent overreach.

Observers say the bill comes at a time when Liberia is actively seeking to expand agricultural production, attract foreign investment, and increase exports of key commodities. By providing incentives for private-sector participation, the legislation could potentially generate jobs in rural areas, boost incomes for farmers, and contribute to overall economic growth.

The Joint Committee on Agriculture and Judiciary is expected to consult with a range of stakeholders, including private investors, industry associations, and technical experts, to ensure the proposed amendments effectively strengthen LACRA's role without compromising its regulatory functions.

Lawmakers emphasized that the committee's review will consider both the economic potential of the bill and the need to uphold legislative oversight, transparency, and accountability. The ultimate goal, according to supporters, is to create an environment where private investors can participate actively in Liberia's agriculture sector while maintaining high standards of quality and compliance.

As the House prepares for further deliberations, proponents of the bill say the legislation could be a critical step in transforming Liberia's agriculture sector, making it more attractive for investors, and positioning the country as a competitive player in the regional and global markets.

The final version of the bill will determine how LACRA's expanded mandate will be implemented and whether it will include the proposed fiscal incentives, with legislators emphasizing that the changes must ultimately serve Liberia's long-term economic and agricultural development goals.