Liberia: Workers Stage Violent Protest in Yekepa

A labor protest erupted on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at the AFCON Camp in Yekepa, Nimba County, over wages and employment benefits. The incident left one police officer wounded and at least 27 workers arrested. Authorities say the full extent of property damage has not yet been determined.

According to eyewitness accounts, the protest began peacefully but later turned violent. Riot police deployed tear gas and fired warning shots into the air to disperse protesters who were allegedly throwing stones at officers.

The immediate trigger for Wednesday's unrest remains unclear. However, just over a week ago, workers of AFCON -- an Indian firm contracted by ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) -- staged a separate protest, halting operations at the mining site in Yekepa. At the time, the workers demanded improved wages and better employment benefits.

The Ministry of Labour intervened in that earlier action, declaring it illegal and instructing workers to resume work while their grievances were being reviewed. It remains uncertain what led to the renewed confrontation.

Wednesday's disturbance marks the second protest within two weeks in the AML concession area, disrupting normal operations and unsettling the community. The sound of gunfire during the standoff revived memories of the 2014 unrest at Mount Tokadeh, when aggrieved residents stormed mining facilities, set a train ablaze, and caused millions of dollars in property damage.

Nimba County Police Commander Larmin Mendin confirmed to the Daily Observer by phone that 27 protesters were arrested and one officer sustained injuries. He dismissed early reports circulating on social media that a firearm had been seized from a police officer.

Commander Mendin said the Liberia National Police has launched an investigation and that individuals found responsible for criminal acts will be charged and forwarded to court.

Efforts by the Daily Observer to obtain comments from the protesting workers and AFCON management were unsuccessful. The local Ministry of Labour officer, Christopher Suomie, was contacted by phone, but the call was disconnected.

AFCON is contracted by ArcelorMittal Liberia to construct an iron ore concentration plant near Yekepa as part of AML's concession operations.

Workers involved in the protest--most of them Liberians--have expressed frustration over what they describe as stagnant wages and inadequate benefits. Some alleged that despite long working hours, the company has failed to improve their compensation packages.

"We are tired of the attitude of the company," some workers said. "They continue to use us day and night, without giving us the benefits or good wages we deserve."

The workers also claim that AML recently terminated 689 departmental contracts and argue that affected employees are entitled to benefits, including hazard pay and end-of-contract or project completion compensation.

The latest incident comes less than a month after the Government of Liberia and ArcelorMittal Liberia signed a new 25-year Mineral Development Agreement. While this is the first reported disturbance at the concession site since that agreement was reached, tensions over wages and benefits are not new.

Last year, workers staged a weeklong protest at the mine, disrupting operations over similar concerns. Details of how that dispute was resolved were not publicly disclosed by either the company or the Ministry of Labour, though a deputy minister reportedly played a key role in negotiations.