Liberia: Security Sector Must Uphold Human Rights

Cllr. Dempster Brown, Chairperson of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), has stressed that embedding human rights into the professional standards of Liberia's security sector is essential to preserving national dignity and stability, warning that gaps in compliance continue to fuel tensions within the country's law-enforcement architecture.

Brown made the remarks at the close of a three-day training for security institutions themed "Embedding International Human Rights Standards into Policing and Security Practices," noting that the Commission's monitoring indicates that security operations are still not adequately grounded in human rights principles.

"Upholding human rights as a professional security standard is crucial for the dignity of any nation-state," Brown said, adding that weak adherence has contributed to recurring conflicts among security institutions.

He pointed to several incidents illustrating the consequences of insufficient integration of human-rights norms, including clashes between the Liberia National Police and the Armed Forces of Liberia, as well as confrontations involving municipal security agencies.

"This has led to conflicts, with the Police and Armed Forces of Liberia at loggerheads, and instances of City Police and Liberia National Police officers attacking each other," he said, further highlighting reports of misconduct at checkpoints.

Brown cited specific incidents in which "Police officers with sticks whipping motorcyclists and Keke riders," stressing that such actions underscore the urgency of sustained reform and professionalization within the sector.

He emphasized that Liberia's global standing and national identity require strict adherence to the rule of law, noting that as Africa's oldest republic and a founding member of the United Nations, the country must ensure its security institutions operate within internationally recognized standards.

"Therefore, we must respect the rule of law to achieve economic, regional, and political stability," Brown said, adding that Liberia's commitments under multiple conventions, protocols, and human-rights treaties make alignment with global norms non-negotiable.

According to Brown, persistent concerns over violations prompted the Commission to engage the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to secure funding for capacity-building initiatives.

"These human rights violations captured the attention of the Commission, leading us to negotiate with our major partner, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, for funding," he explained, noting that the initiative aims to train senior officers who will cascade the training to their subordinates so operational decisions are guided by the law and human-rights principles.

He reaffirmed the Commission's independence and its willingness to speak out against violations, saying, "Because of our mandate and the government's tolerance for our outspokenness, this Commission remains critical of Liberia's human rights situation."

Brown also disclosed that the INCHR has maintained its "A+" accreditation status from the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions and the Network of African National Human Rights Institutions for the 2024-2025 cycle, reflecting international recognition of its compliance with global standards.

In brief remarks, Christian Mukosa, Country Representative of OHCHR in Liberia, praised the Commission for organizing the training and urged participants to translate the lessons into practical reforms.

"You have to apply human rights principles so that the people can benefit from your experience," Mukosa said, stressing that professional conduct rooted in rights-based approaches is key to building public trust.

The workshop, sponsored by OHCHR, concluded with participants adopting several priority actions aimed at institutionalizing human rights across security operations nationwide. These include cascading training across all counties and regions, strengthening collaboration with the INCHR through structured information-sharing and case-referral mechanisms, and providing periodic refresher courses for officers who have completed Training-of-Trainers programs.

Participants also agreed to undertake joint monitoring, awareness, and outreach initiatives to sustain momentum in integrating human rights into everyday security practices, while recommending that security institutions establish dedicated human-rights units or desks to enable internal oversight and self-monitoring.

The training brought together a broad cross-section of institutions, including the Liberia Revenue Authority (Customs), Liberia National Fire Service, Executive Protective Service, the Armed Forces of Liberia, Monrovia City Police, the Judicial Security Service, and the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Organizers say the diversity of participation reflects a growing recognition that human-rights compliance must cut across all security institutions, rather than being confined to policing alone, as Liberia continues efforts to strengthen governance, accountability, and public confidence in the rule of law.