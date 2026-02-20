Nigerian Army Kill Suspected Terrorist in Benue Raid, Recover Rifles

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Ahmad Zubairu, said the operation followed intelligence on the activities of suspected fighters at Kumeh Village.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have killed a suspected terrorist and recovered arms during a raid on an enclave in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a statement on Thursday, the Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Ahmad Zubairu, said the operation followed intelligence on the activities of suspected fighters at Kumeh Village.

"The operation was conducted on 9 February 2026 after credible intelligence was received regarding the activities of suspected terrorists at Kumeh Village in Katsina-Ala LGA," Mr Zubairu said.

"Upon arrival, troops made contact with the terrorists, leading to a fierce firefight during which one terrorist was neutralised while others fled."

He said the troops dismantled the identified enclave and recovered one G3 rifle, one G3 magazine, one AK-47 magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition and six rounds of 7.62mm x 39 ammunition. Other items recovered include a vehicular radio and a camouflage vest.

The surrounding area was searched but no further threats were found, he added.

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Moses Gara, said the operation disrupted the activities of the armed group.

He commended the troops for what he described as their "courage, professionalism and dedication" and said personnel involved would be recommended for recognition.

He also acknowledged the role of local residents in providing information that aided the operation.

The latest raid comes amid a series of security operations across Benue State. On 15 February, the Benue State Police Command announced the rescue of nine worshippers abducted during a night vigil at St John's Catholic Church in Ojije, Ado Local Government Area.

Police said four suspects were arrested in connection with that incident.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that on 18 February, six travellers were abducted near Kula Village along the Naka-Makurdi road, with kidnappers demanding N100 million. Days earlier, 14 passengers were abducted along the Okpokwu axis, and armed men carried out deadly attacks in parts of Kwande Local Government Area.

The renewed military operations in Katsina-Ala form part of broader efforts by security agencies to curb armed violence and kidnapping across the state.