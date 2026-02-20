Liberia: CDC Secretary General Koijee Condemns Government Action Against Islamic Community

Monrovia — The Secretary General of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Tamba Koijee, has criticized the Government of Liberia(GoL) over what he described as an attack on the country's Muslim Community during the holy month of Ramadan.

Koijee's comments follow a trending video on social media showing a group identifying itself as the National Fula Security of Liberia (NFSL).

The footage depicts members presenting themselves as a community-based security formation.

Although the individuals in the video were not armed, the group's emergence raised public concerns about legality, oversight and national security.

In response, the Ministry of Justice ordered the immediate cessation of all activities associated with the National Fula Security of Liberia, branding the group unauthorized and warning that it poses "serious national security concerns."

The government's action has sparked debate, with some questioning the legality of community-based security groups and others defending the state's responsibility to regulate security matters.

Posting on his social media platform, Koijee defended the group, stating that its intent was to protect its facilities and community.

He accused the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung of unfairly targeting the Muslim community.

"Let us remember to raise our hands in fervent prayer against the malicious nature of the Boakai and Koung regime," Koijee stated, alleging that mosques have been demolished under the current government.

He further claimed that religious leaders and Imams have been brutalized by state security forces, describing them as "bearers of truth and peace."

According to Koijee, Muslim Communities have for years provided their own security during the holy period.

He alleged that the government's directive effectively strips them of what he termed their natural right to self-defense.

Despite the controversy, Koijee called on Muslims in Liberia and around the world to remain steadfast during Ramadan, describing it as a time not only of fasting and prayer, but of "spiritual awakening, moral courage, and divine justice."

"Let us therefore pray with unwavering hearts that Allah Almighty will hear the cries of the oppressed, grant their prayers, and bring forth His divine intervention preventing further destruction and ushering in the long-awaited redemption," he said.

The government has not publicly responded to Koijee's latest remarks. The situation continues to generate public discussion amid broader political tensions in the country.