Sierra Leone: Liberia National Police, Sierra Leone Police Service Complete Three-Day Joint Border Patrol

The Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Sierra Leone Police Service (SLPS) have successfully completed a three-day joint border patrol along both sides of their shared border.

The operation brought together multiple security institutions.

On the Liberian side, participants included officers from the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS). The Sierra Leonean team comprised personnel from the SLPS, the Sierra Leone Armed Forces, and immigration authorities.

The patrol follows a previously signed communiqué in which both institutions pledged to strengthen cooperation in combating transnational and organized crime along their common border.

Border areas covered during the operation included Bimbo-Dassalamu, Gbah Crossing Point, and Weaga Border Crossing Point in the Mano River region. Other locations visited were Sawelor Border Crossing Point, Kru Town Border Crossing Point, and York Island Border Crossing Point.

Both the LNP and SLPS have reaffirmed their commitment to sustained collaboration to improve security and address cross-border crime affecting the two neighboring countries.