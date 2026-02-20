Nigeria: Ikpeazu's Former Aide Joins APC

Mr Erondu Uchenna-Erondu, a former special adviser on Special Duties to the erstwhile Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uchenna-Erondu, the member representing Obingwa West constituency in the State House of Assembly, was received into the party by a former deputy governor of the state, Chris Akoma, at Nenu in Obingwa local government area.

Joined by hundreds of his supporters, the decampee said he was prompted by the achievements of President Bola Tinubu and wants to partner with others to ensure his (Tinubu) re-election in the state next year

His words, "The re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 is non-negotiable. We, in the state, must come together as one family to ensure that we are part of the victory."

The lawmaker, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Civil Service Matters, explained that his decision would enable him to attract more development to the area, particularly, and to the state at large.

He pledged to sustain his record of effective representation and urged the people of the area, the state and the South East to support the APC and Tinubu.

"If I could accomplish what I did while in the PDP, I assure our people that with the APC platform, I will do more," he said.

The lawmaker recently organised a N1 billion empowerment programme for the constituency.

In his remarks, Akomas described Erondu Jnr as a priceless political asset and an early foundation member of the APC in the state Abia, having served as the first administrative secretary.

He thanked him for heeding the clarion call to join the APC and expressed confidence that his return would strengthen the party's structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.