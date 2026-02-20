Nigeria: Varsities Must Produce Problem-Solvers, Not Just Graduates - VC

Vice-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University (formerly University of Abuja), Prof. Hakeem Babatinde Fawehinmi, has said that innovative research remains a critical driver of industrial development and national growth.

Fawehinmi stated this when he addressed participants at the institution's 8th Undergraduate Research Day.

He emphasised the importance of research in solving societal problems and advancing Nigeria's development agenda.

He commended the students for their creativity and commitment, noting that their work demonstrated the potential of young scholars to contribute meaningfully to national transformation.

"The future of our country lies in the ability of our universities to produce not just graduates, but problem-solvers equipped with the knowledge and skills to drive innovation," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated the university's commitment to promoting research-driven learning and providing an enabling environment for students to thrive academically and professionally.

The undergraduate teams presented research projects spanning key sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, public health and environmental sustainability, with a focus on practical solutions to local and national challenges.

Some of the projects explored innovative approaches to improving food production, developing alternative energy sources and addressing public health concerns within communities.

Organisers of the event said the Undergraduate Research Day was designed to encourage critical thinking, innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration among students.