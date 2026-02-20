Liberia: Governance Commission Takes Major Step Toward Employees' Welfare

Monrovia — The Governance Commission (GC) of Liberia has officially adopted and signed its revised Employee Handbook, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to enhancing governance and professionalism. The handbook was signed by Acting Chair Professor Alaric Tokpa and developed through a collaborative process involving both GC staff and commissioners.

The new handbook outlines comprehensive guidelines for staff conduct, ensuring consistency with the GC Act and the government's ARREST Agenda. Commissioners highlighted the critical role of the handbook in fostering a results-driven culture and upholding institutional integrity.

During the signing ceremony at the GC's main office in Sinkor, Madam Younger Johnson-Nah, Head of the Handbook Committee and Program Coordinator of the Gender and Social Inclusion Unit, praised the committee members and all GC staff for their cooperation. "The committee's work would not have been successful without your individual and collective inputs. Let us remain within the scope of GC's working guidelines as law-abiding citizens," she said.

Commissioner Matthew Ballah Kollie described the handbook as a vital governance tool, emphasizing the GC's commitment to delivering results. He also outlined the thorough review process undertaken by the commissioners prior to its adoption.

Commissioner Cytirus K. Kerbay noted that the handbook fully aligns with the GC Act and incorporates staff input. She encouraged employees to cooperate and highlighted the handbook's role in supporting the implementation of the ARREST Agenda.

Commissioner Stanley Kparkillen urged staff to challenge themselves to be more creative and competitive, commending program managers and staff for their dedication. "You must always organize and challenge yourself to do something special to deliver. Alignment is for the better," he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Vice Chair Commissioner Sianeh Sackie Juah advised staff to make the handbook part of their daily routine by reading it regularly, stating, "By doing so, you will be knowledgeable about its articles and sections."

The official signing by Professor Alaric Tokpa marks the beginning of a new era for the commission, with staff encouraged to conduct themselves in line with the handbook's standards for professional behavior and institutional integrity.

The GC's adoption of the handbook demonstrates its dedication to transparency, accountability, and professionalism--setting a positive example for other institutions in Liberia. http://

