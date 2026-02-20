Liberia: Maryland County Superintendent Meets UNDP and IOM Partners

Harper — Amid growing public calls for an audit, Maryland County Superintendent Henry Cole on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with Louis Kuukpen, Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Monrovia.

According to a statement shared on the superintendent's official Facebook page, the meeting centered on strengthening collaboration between Maryland County and UNDP to advance local development priorities. Superintendent Cole expressed appreciation for UNDP's continued support to Liberia, particularly as the country advances the full implementation of the Local Government Act, which aims to deepen decentralization and enhance local governance nationwide.

During the discussion, Superintendent Cole outlined key development priorities for Maryland County and invited UNDP officials to visit the county to assess partnership opportunities firsthand.

He noted that such a visit would lay the groundwork for sustained collaboration aligned with the county's long-term development agenda.

Both parties identified shared areas of interest, including education, agriculture, and sanitation. They also explored potential partnerships in infrastructure development, tourism promotion, and strengthening the rule of law.

Superintendent Cole described the engagement as a significant step toward leveraging strategic partnerships to drive sustainable transformation in Maryland County.

UNDP remains one of Liberia's principal development partners, supporting governance reforms and sectoral initiatives in collaboration with national and local authorities.

In a related development, Superintendent Cole also met with Lenaud Serge, Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Liberia. Discussions focused on the ongoing Liberia-Ivory Coast border bridge construction project, which is designed to facilitate one-stop border operations and enhance cross-border trade and mobility.

The superintendent emphasized the urgent need for integrated sanitation solutions that prioritize the health and well-being of local communities affected by the project. During the meeting, he secured a commitment from IOM to assess and, if feasible, support the implementation of enhanced sanitation systems to benefit both the project and the residents of Maryland County. http://

