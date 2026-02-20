Liberia: Lofa Farmers Demand U.S.$100m Boost for Agriculture Sector

The United Farmers Association of Zorzor and Salayea Districts in Lofa County has called on the Government of Liberia to increase the national agriculture budget to US$100 million to address infrastructure gaps and empower more farmers with essential inputs.

In a statement addressed to the government through Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture, the association said that while agriculture is receiving support from the government and its partners, more needs to be done to enable farmers to eradicate poverty and strengthen national food security.

"We are underserved and under-resourced, struggling to sustain production amid mounting economic and environmental challenges," the farmers said.

The petition emphasizes that while agriculture remains the backbone of Liberia's economy, farmers themselves remain marginalized due to limited access to quality seeds, fertilizers, tools, mechanized equipment, and modern farming methods. Many continue to rely on labor-intensive traditional practices that are increasingly inefficient and unsustainable.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The association also highlighted the challenges posed by climate change and unpredictable weather, which have disrupted planting cycles and harvests, leaving farmers unable to secure consistent yields.

"We are not asking for a change in leadership," the petition notes. "We are asking for the resources that will allow agriculture to thrive."

Central to the petition is a call for a significant increase in the agriculture budget to US$100 million. Farmers argue that such funding would enable the Ministry of Agriculture to implement transformative initiatives, including the construction of storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses, rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads, development of irrigation systems for year-round farming, expansion of rural markets, access to affordable credit for farmers, distribution of quality seeds and fertilizers, and agricultural mechanization programs.

The association commended Minister Nuetah for his efforts despite limited resources, noting that his decision to work directly with farmers, rather than intermediaries, has drawn criticism from some sector heads who have historically benefited from ministry contracts without directly supporting local producers.

"This is not about politics. This is about productivity," the petition states.

Beyond funding, the farmers raised urgent concerns about poor road connectivity in Tinsue Town and surrounding communities. The deteriorating roads are limiting access to a local rice-mill operated under the Liberia Feed Yourself Agriculture Initiative-Inc., affecting rice processing capacity.

They explained that while IFAD recently donated a tricycle to facilitate the purchase and transport of paddy rice to the mill, the bad roads have made its use nearly impossible. "With improved road access, we can purchase more paddy rice, increase production, and meet growing demand," the petition stated, urging IFAD Project Coordinator Emmanuel Vah and the Ministry of Agriculture to prioritize rehabilitation of the Tinsue Town Road.

The petition also outlines a broader reform agenda for Liberia's agriculture sector, calling for strengthened agricultural extension services and farmer training, support for crop diversification and value-added processing, fair pricing mechanisms for produce, promotion of youth and women participation in agriculture, expanded access to international markets, introduction of agricultural insurance schemes, strengthened research and development, provision of weather information and early warning systems, and promotion of sustainable farming practices.

Farmers stressed the importance of empowering farmer organizations to improve collective bargaining and market access.

In an emotional appeal, the association reminded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of his agricultural background and his previous support from farming communities. "Mr. President, your legacy will depend on the impact you make in the lives of farmers. We are ready to work with you to transform agriculture," the petition stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They also appealed to international partners, including IFAD and the World Bank, to align with the proposed budget increase and infrastructure improvements, describing the US$100 million benchmark as a starting point for sustainable change.

Despite their frustrations, the farmers reiterated their willingness to collaborate. "We are not calling for removals or instability. We are calling for investment, partnership, and bold action. Together, we can make Liberia's agriculture sector thrive," the petition concluded.

For the farmers of Zorzor and Salayea, the message is clear: without decisive financial commitment and infrastructure support, Liberia's ambition to achieve food security and economic resilience will remain out of reach.