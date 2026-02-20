Liberia: Boakai Commissions Liberia Standards Authority Headquarters

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. on Thursday, February 19, 2026, officially commissioned the newly refurbished headquarters and international-standard laboratories of the Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA), describing the milestone as a decisive step toward transforming Liberia's economy and safeguarding the health of its citizens.

The ceremony, held at the Ministry of Public Works compound on UN Drive, marks what officials say is a turning point in strengthening Liberia's National Quality Infrastructure. Established by law in 2022 and operationalized in 2024, LiSA is mandated to conduct standards testing, certification, inspection, and metrology services--functions considered essential for consumer protection and international trade.

Delivering the keynote address, President Boakai stressed that the commissioning represents far more than the opening of a modern facility, calling it a strategic investment aligned with his administration's ARREST development agenda.

"Standards are the foundation of a strong economy," the President told a gathering of diplomats, development partners, cabinet ministers, and private-sector stakeholders. "This Authority will prevent our local market, long plagued by poor standards, from being flooded with dangerous, low-quality, counterfeit, and unhealthy imports."

He said the strengthened regulatory environment would ensure that products labeled "Made in Liberia" meet international benchmarks, thereby improving the country's competitiveness and fulfilling its obligations under the World Trade Organization.

"To our farmers and innovators: this institution is your partner," Boakai added. "As standards rise, opportunities expand, and when opportunities expand, Liberia prospers."

In his overview and welcoming remarks, LiSA Director General Hon. Stephen Y. Mambu described the dedication as the culmination of a long institutional journey, transitioning from a constrained laboratory into a statutory authority capable of delivering professional and scientifically credible services nationwide.

Mambu disclosed that with support from the European Union and Liberia's Food Safety Initiative implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the facility has been fully rehabilitated and technically strengthened.

He credited former Commerce Minister Olubanke King-Akerele for conceiving the vision for the authority and acknowledged the technical contributions of Dr. Clara Do-Ivoego through the West African Quality System Program.

As Liberia deepens its participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mambu emphasized that compliance and quality assurance are indispensable for accessing regional and global markets.

"Without standards, there is no access. Without certification, there is no confidence," he said, adding that LiSA's mandate is not only regulatory but also supportive of businesses seeking to grow.

According to him, reforms implemented throughout 2025 included installation of hybrid power and reliable water systems, modernization of laboratory fittings and training facilities, and the development of a business plan to connect LiSA to global standardization networks such as Codex.

Speaking on behalf of UNIDO, Providence Mavubi, Director of Agribusiness and Infrastructure Development, described the new facility as a critical pillar of modern governance.

"Today, we do more than inaugurate a facility; we celebrate a strategic investment in governance and public health," Mavubi said. "LiSA will play a central role in ensuring Liberian products meet international requirements while safeguarding the wellbeing of the Liberian people."

For her part, European Union Ambassador Nona Deprez called the commissioning a milestone that strengthens Liberia's capacity to guarantee food safety and stimulate economic development.

"Reliable standardization and metrology systems are the cornerstone for strong and sustainable business partnerships," she stated, noting that the EU-funded Liberian Food Safety Initiative--implemented by UNIDO--has supported laboratory upgrades, inspection services, and capacity building for producers.

She explained that the initiative focuses on five key value chains--rice, cassava, coffee, cocoa, and fish--and operates at three levels: strengthening national food control systems, upgrading laboratories toward international accreditation, and helping farmers and cooperatives meet safety requirements to access better markets.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Christine N. Umutoni described the inauguration as a major step toward building a credible and sustainable national quality infrastructure, emphasizing that food safety is both a public health necessity and an economic driver.

She urged continued collaboration among government, development partners, and the private sector to ensure LiSA achieves international accreditation and operates sustainably.

Officials say the commissioning sends a strong signal to investors and trading partners that Liberia is strengthening its regulatory environment and is ready to compete globally.

For years, Liberian entrepreneurs have struggled to export goods due to the lack of recognized domestic certification, forcing many to rely on costly foreign testing services. With the new laboratories now operational, producers will be able to test and certify products locally, significantly reducing technical barriers to trade.

The ceremony concluded with a guided tour of the new laboratories led by President Boakai, who interacted with technicians and inspected testing equipment expected to support full-scale operations immediately.