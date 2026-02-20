Nigeria: Niger Delta Games - Governor Diri Charges Team Bayelsa to Defend Title

20 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Diri urged the team and the officials to remain disciplined and focused on defending their title during the competition.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has charged Team Bayelsa to retain its title at the Niger Delta Games holding in Benin, Edo State.

Mr Diri who gave the charge on Thursday in Yenagoa during the weekly prosperity walk at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, reiterated his administration's commitment to sports development.

The governor said that Bayelsa had strategically positioned itself to host major sports competitions in the future through investment in sports infrastructure.

He said that the ongoing 30,000-capacity stadium project at Igbogene was a key expression of the state government's vision to develop the sports sector.

"This team is the defending champion, we are hopeful that you will excel at the competition despite the age dynamics in this year's edition.

"We came first in the maiden edition of the NDDC Games. I charge you to maintain that first position," he said.

The Bayelsa team left for Benin with 270 athletes who are expected to compete in 16 events.

