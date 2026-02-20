Liberia: Realise Project Boosts 65,000 Livelihoods Across Liberia

About 65,000 individuals in Liberia's informal sector across 14 counties are benefiting from the intergovernmental humanitarian initiative known as the Recovery of Economic Activity for Liberia Informal Sector Empowerment (REALISE) Project, which is designed to support livelihood activities, economic inclusion, and social protection.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Project Coordinator Anita K. S. Marshall said the project aims to expand income-earning opportunities for vulnerable populations, strengthen Liberia's social security system, and enhance access to food and income support for food-insecure households.

"We are making a greater impact, in terms of livelihood, economic activity as well as social protection activities to enable beneficiaries to build their resilience," Ms. Marshall said.

The project, which initially served 53,650 beneficiaries, has now grown to include about 65,000 individuals across 14 counties. Ms. Marshall explained that while the REALISE Project operates in all these counties, interventions vary depending on the specific needs of each area.

In Montserrado and Margibi Counties, the project focuses on labor-intensive activities and support for small businesses. Beneficiaries participate in community cleaning initiatives and receive small business grants to boost local entrepreneurship.

The Community Livelihood and Agriculture Support (CLAS) component is implemented in eight counties, including Nimba, Bong, Lofa, Bomi, Sinoe, Grand Gedeh, Cape Mount, and Gbarpolu, while Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Rivergee, and Grand Kru benefit from the Social Cash Transfer Component.

"REALISE Project is providing cash grants, unconditional cash transfer support as well as conditional cash transfer support for the livelihood of those in the informal sector," Ms. Marshall said. She noted that the CLAS component has reached 753 communities over three rounds of implementation, with 24,000 beneficiaries cultivating 35 acres of cassava and other crops to enhance household and community food security.

Additionally, over 14,000 beneficiaries have received cash grants of US$350 each to cover domestic needs, medical expenses, and other livelihood activities. The project has also executed over 432 community development projects, including bridges, town halls, schools, and other infrastructure improvements.

On February 18, 2026, the REALISE Project launched a five-day orientation training for service providers supporting the final implementation round of the CLAS component. The training, held in Ganta, brings together service providers from multiple counties to strengthen coordination and ensure effective delivery.

Participants received refresher training in key areas, including Occupational Health and Safety, Climate Smart Agriculture, Life Skills, and Business Management. "The orientation is designed to reinforce implementation standards while equipping service providers with practical tools to better support beneficiaries across participating communities," Ms. Marshall said.

She added that the training was structured to review achievements, identify challenges, and draw lessons from previous implementation rounds while exploring practical solutions to ensure a smoother and more coordinated final round. Service providers attending the workshop were drawn from Bong, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, and Nimba Counties, reflecting the project's broad geographic coverage.

The REALISE Project is a Government of Liberia initiative aimed at strengthening social protection systems and improving livelihood opportunities for poor and vulnerable populations, particularly in rural areas. Its CLAS component focuses on enhancing climate resilience, boosting agricultural productivity, and increasing household income generation capacity.

The initiative is supported by the World Bank, the Sweden Embassy, and the France Development Agency through the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).

Ms. Marshall concluded, emphasizing that the REALISE Project is creating tangible opportunities for informal sector actors and vulnerable communities to build sustainable livelihoods, increase food security, and strengthen resilience across Liberia.