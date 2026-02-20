Liberia: LTA Hints At Tia Replacement, Points to President's Executive Order

Monrovia — Mounting concerns are emerging within Liberia's telecommunications sector as the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) remain tight-lipped about how critical monitoring and revenue assurance functions are being managed following the suspension of the Telecom International Alliance (TIA).

TIA had operated under a concession agreement with the LTA to monitor telecom traffic, verify revenue declarations, and combat fraud across Liberia's telecommunications industry. The agreement was initially signed in 2018 and later extended in 2022 through legislative enactment.

However, on October 31, 2025, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai suspended the contract through Executive Order No. 154, citing damning audit and investigative reports from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC). The reports highlighted serious irregularities and alleged fraud in the awarding and execution of the contract.

According to the findings, the contract was awarded to TIA contrary to recommendations from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), allegedly violating Section 32 of the PPCC Act of 2010. Investigators further revealed that TIA was incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, just four days after receiving bid documents, and was only registered in Liberia nearly ten months after securing the contract.

Additionally, the agreement terms were reportedly modified to increase TIA's revenue share from 35 percent, as proposed in its bid, to 49 percent. The contract was later extended by 20 years without documented justification or demonstrated value for money.

In suspending the contract, President Boakai directed the LTA to cease all implementation activities and instructed the Ministry of Justice to pursue the matter in accordance with the Penal Code and the rule of law.

The Executive Mansion further stated that, given the national security and financial implications of telecom traffic monitoring, the LTA and the PPCC were instructed to immediately engage a qualified service provider in compliance with procurement laws to ensure continuity of service.

The President also informed the Legislature and requested the de-ratification of the agreement.

Executive Order Sparks Legislative Divide

While the House of Representatives voted to de-ratify the agreement and forwarded the bill to the Senate for concurrence, the Senate declined.

In a formal communication signed by Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh Sr., the Senate argued that the suspension and call for de-ratification effectively constitute a dispute. The Senators pointed to Section 21.2 of the LTA-TIA amended and restated agreement, which contains a dispute settlement clause binding all parties.

The Senate further cited Article 20(a) of the Constitution, which guarantees due process, and Article 25, which prohibits the impairment of contractual obligations. It warned that de-ratifying the agreement without exhausting dispute resolution mechanisms could violate constitutional protections.

Instead, the Senate recommended renegotiation and proposed the formation of a Conference Committee to reconcile differences between both chambers.

Critical Oversight Functions Now in Question

Beyond the legal and political debate, the suspension has triggered fears of potential oversight gaps in one of Liberia's key revenue-generating sectors.

Under its agreement, TIA was responsible for monitoring national and international voice, data, and mobile money traffic, conducting revenue assurance to verify operators' reported figures, detecting and preventing telecom fraud, including unreported traffic.

The system served as an independent verification mechanism designed to prevent underreporting and protect public funds.

With TIA's operations halted, it remains unclear which entity has assumed these responsibilities.

In response to inquiries from FrontPage Africa, the LTA referenced Executive Order No. 154, which directs the Authority to coordinate with the PPCC to engage a qualified service provider without delay to minimize disruptions in telecom traffic monitoring services.

"The LTA is committed to the full and scrupulous implementation of Executive Order #154 as directed. To date, the LTA has no records of revenue loss since the suspension of the TIA contract," the Authority stated.

However, the LTA did not respond to follow-up questions regarding whether a new company has been engaged, the procurement method employed, or the identity of any interim service provider.

Similarly, the Liberia Revenue Authority did not respond to inquiries seeking clarification on how it is verifying and collecting telecom revenues in the absence of TIA's monitoring functions, or whether the suspension has had any measurable impact on revenue collection.

Sector Vulnerabilities Emerge

Industry sources caution that the absence of independent monitoring could expose the telecommunications sector to exploitation.

FrontPage Africa has learned that law enforcement authorities are investigating a group of Chinese nationals reportedly found in possession of multiple Orange Liberia SIM cards. Police have not disclosed the purpose of the SIM cards, and investigations remain ongoing.

Although no direct connection has been established between this incident and the suspension of TIA, analysts note that reduced oversight can create vulnerabilities that bad actors may seek to exploit.

Revenue Safeguards Remain Unclear

The telecommunications sector remains a major contributor to Liberia's non-tax revenue through licensing fees, regulatory charges, and revenue-sharing arrangements.

Without a fully operational third-party monitoring system, critical questions remain: how is traffic verification currently being conducted? What mechanisms are in place for revenue assurance? Who is detecting and preventing telecom fraud? Has the government put interim safeguards in place?

For now, those answers remain elusive. Until clearer information is provided, the central question continues to linger over the sector: Who is filling the gap -- and at what potential cost to transparency and public revenue?