Liberia: LAA Boss Summoned Twice By House of Representatives Over Escalating Land Conflicts

Capitol Building — Amid a surge in land and boundary disputes across Liberia, the House of Representatives has issued two separate summons to the Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority (LAA), Samuel F. Kpakio, seeking urgent explanations over what lawmakers describe as growing threats to peace and stability.

The decisions were taken on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, during the 11th Day Sitting of the First Quarter of the Third Session of the 55th Legislature.

First Summons: Sinoe-Grand Gedeh Boundary Dispute

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the first action, the House directed LAA Chairman Kpakio and Minister of Local Government (formerly Internal Affairs), Francis Nyumalin, to appear before Plenary on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

The summons follows a formal communication from Sinoe County Electoral District #3 Representative Alex S. Noah, jointly supported by Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #2 Representative Marie Johnson.

The lawmakers raised concerns over escalating tensions between residents of Pyne Town in Sinoe County and Gorbowrogba in Grand Gedeh County regarding an unresolved boundary line between the two counties.

According to the communication, the dispute has persisted for several months, heightening tensions among citizens and raising fears of potential violence.

The legislators warned that land-related conflicts, if not promptly addressed, could ignite chaos, violence, and prolonged instability.

They requested that the Minister of Local Government provide updates on steps taken to resolve the matter, while the LAA is expected to present a clear legal and geographical explanation of the boundary between Sinoe and Grand Gedeh Counties -- including a detailed map indicating the official demarcation.

The lawmakers further called for the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to investigate the dispute and report its findings to Plenary within a specified timeframe.

Following deliberations, members of the House unanimously agreed that the dispute poses a serious threat to peace, social cohesion, and public order, and voted to summon both officials to provide comprehensive clarification.

Second Summons: Multiple Claims to Single Properties

In a separate but related development, the House also invited the LAA Chairman, alongside the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the Liberia Land Authority, as well as the head of the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA), commonly known as the National Archives, to appear before Plenary next Thursday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This decision was triggered by a communication from Montserrado County District #12 Representative Jerry K. Yogboh, Sr., who expressed alarm over the increasing number of land disputes involving multiple individuals claiming ownership of the same parcels of land.

Rep. Yogboh noted that such disputes have led to property destruction, violent confrontations, protracted court cases, and threats to public order.

Lawmakers are demanding that the Land Authority explain the procedures used to issue deeds and title instruments, safeguards in place to prevent duplication of land documents, the system for maintaining and securing land records, and coordination mechanisms between the LAA and the National Archives.

Growing National Concern

The twin summons underscore mounting legislative concern that unresolved land disputes -- long considered one of Liberia's most volatile issues -- could spiral into wider instability if left unchecked.

Members of the House stressed that decisive action and institutional accountability are essential to prevent further escalation.

With both appearances scheduled within days, lawmakers say the hearings will be critical in restoring public confidence in Liberia's land governance system and averting potential chaos.