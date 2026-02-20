Liberia: Children of Visually Impaired Parents Allegedly Arrested As Street Ban Enforcement Sparks Protest

Monrovia — The usually busy compound of the Zone 4 Police Depot in Barnesville turned into a scene of anguish and defiance on Thursday, February 24, as a group of visually impaired parents gathered under the morning sun, demanding the release of their children who had been taken from the streets days earlier.

The confrontation followed an enforcement operation carried out on February 19 by a joint security team implementing the government's nationwide ban on street-selling by minors.

According to authorities, 12 children were removed from various street locations in Monrovia and transported to a temporary holding point at the depot before being transferred to a safe home facility for documentation and assessment. Officials insist that the children were not arrested in the criminal sense but were placed under protective custody in line with national child protection policies.

For the parents gathered outside the depot, however, the distinction offered little comfort. Many of them rely on their children as guides while navigating crowded streets to sell small goods or seek assistance.

In a city where poverty and limited opportunities often dictate daily survival, the children's presence on the streets has long reflected a harsh reality rather than a deliberate defiance of the law.

The enforcement stems from a government resolution signed at the Ministry of Justice and implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection and the Liberia National Police. The ban officially took effect on December 18, 2025, after months of consultations with community stakeholders, including members of the visually impaired community.

Authorities maintain that the measure is intended to safeguard children from hazardous and exploitative labor practices, as outlined in existing legal instruments such as Labor Law Title 18 and municipal ordinances prohibiting child street-selling within Monrovia.

Webster Cassell, Communication Head of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has repeatedly emphasized that the policy is grounded in the protection of children's rights and dignity. According to him, the Ministry issued a public memorandum on December 27, 2025, announcing the start of strict enforcement.

He explained that the government's approach combines legal enforcement with social intervention, arguing that children should be in classrooms rather than on street corners exposed to traffic risks, harsh weather, and potential exploitation.

Cassell disclosed that more than 400 children from visually impaired households have been enrolled in 23 public and 49 private schools across Monrovia, with tuition and related expenses covered by the government.

In addition, 120 visually impaired caregivers were reportedly vetted, trained in basic business management skills, and provided with small business grants of LD$21,600 each to help establish alternative income sources. "This is a joint process," Cassell stated, noting that parents who resist compliance may face documentation and fines as part of enforcement measures.

The Liberia National Police, through its spokesman Sam Collins, has sought to clarify the security component of the operation. Collins explained that officers assigned to the enforcement initiative removed the children from the streets and processed them at the Zone 4 Depot before transferring them to the Ministry's custody.

He stressed that the children were not charged with crimes but were taken for their safety and welfare assessment. Authorities are also verifying whether adults accompanying children on the streets are biological parents or legal guardians, a step officials say is necessary to prevent exploitation.

Yet, beyond the official statements and legal references, the emotional testimony of the protesting parents tells a more complex story. Several parents insisted that while announcements of school placements and business grants have been widely publicized, not every family has benefited. Some claimed that assistance, where received, has been inconsistent or insufficient to sustain daily living expenses in an economy already strained by unemployment and rising costs.

One mother, clutching a white cane and standing among fellow demonstrators, spoke through tears. She explained that her child not only helps her move safely through busy intersections but also assists with basic transactions during her small-scale trading. "We are not criminals," she said softly but firmly. "We are only trying to survive."

Her words captured the tension at the heart of the dispute. On one side stands a government determined to enforce child protection laws and end the normalization of child street-selling. On the other stands a vulnerable community grappling with systemic poverty, limited employment opportunities, and social barriers that complicate their ability to earn a stable income.

The incident has ignited a broader national debate about accountability and compassion. Who bears responsibility for the presence of children on the streets? Is it solely the parents, struggling under economic hardship? Is it the state, tasked with providing adequate social safety nets? Or does the answer lie somewhere in the collective responsibility of society as a whole?

Child rights advocates argue that children should never be criminalized for circumstances beyond their control. They contend that enforcement must be accompanied by sustainable, long-term support systems, including accessible education, vocational training for parents, and disability-inclusive economic programs.

Disability rights groups, meanwhile, are urging policymakers to ensure that reforms address structural inequities faced by persons living with disabilities, rather than relying primarily on punitive measures.