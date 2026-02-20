Nigeria: Ekiti Female Abductee Dies in Captivity As Family Pays N25m Ransom

The family of seven abducted persons in Erinmope-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of the victims in captivity, even as six others regained their freedom after a N25 million ransom was paid.

It was gathered that although the abductors released six of the victims, the remains of the deceased woman have yet to be recovered and handed over to her family for burial.

The victims were kidnapped on January 24, 2026, when gunmen stormed Erinmope-Ekiti and abducted five women, including a nursing mother and an expectant mother. The kidnappers initially demanded N100 million for their release.

In a bid to secure their freedom, family members reportedly raised N10 million and took it to the abductors. However, the kidnappers rejected the amount and detained the two relatives who delivered the ransom, thereby increasing the number of captives to seven.

After days of negotiation, the sum of N25 million was eventually paid, leading to the release of six of the abductees.

One of the freed victims, Muhammad Soliu, who was among the two ransom bearers later detained, recounted their harrowing experience in the kidnappers' den.

According to him, the abductors subjected them to severe hardship, leaving them for days without adequate food or water.

"They tied us together like goats and forced us to trek several kilometres barefoot through thick forests," he said.

Soliu disclosed that the deceased, identified as Hawau Suleiman, became too weak to continue the forced trek and eventually collapsed.

"She was exhausted from the long distance we were made to walk. We pleaded with them to allow us carry her, but they threatened to kill us if we stopped. They ordered us to keep moving without looking back. It was the worst experience of my life," he narrated.

He explained that the abductors, who operated in shifts and spoke English and other Nigerian languages, moved them through forests stretching from parts of Kwara State to the Kogi axis.

Soliu said he was eventually released in the Idofin area of Kwara State, while others were freed in Kogi State. "We spent 11 days in captivity, while the five women abducted earlier had spent about a month in the forest," he added.

He appealed to the relevant authorities to assist the family in recovering the deceased's remains for proper burial.

On whether he could help security agencies locate the exact spot where the woman died, Soliu said it would be difficult as the area was deep inside the forest.

Meanwhile, the expectant mother among the released victims has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said the Command would investigate the incident and provide further details.