Nigeria: Imo CP Decorates 462 Promoted ASPs, Warns Against Extortion

20 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Tony Icheku

Owerri — The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, has decorated four hundred and sixty-two (462) newly promoted Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) during CP's Conference held at the Command Headquarters, Owerri.

Addressing Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical Team Commanders, and Heads of Departments during the event, the Commissioner reiterated his administration's zero tolerance for misconduct and unprofessional conduct and warned against extortion, harassment, high-handedness, and any abuse of office in interactions with the public.

The decoration ceremony marked a significant milestone for the officers, who were recently elevated from the rank of Inspectors.

CP Bosso reminded the newly promoted officers that promotion comes with greater responsibility and accountability, urging them to lead by example in conduct and service delivery.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

THISDAY reports that three police personnel found guilty of gross misconduct after thorough investigations and orderly room trials were recently dismissed.

The Police boss emphasized that no officer would be shielded from accountability, and that supervisory officers would also be held responsible for lapses under their command.

The Commissioner further disclosed that he will conduct unscheduled visits to police cells, checkpoints, and divisions across the State to ensure strict adherence to professional standards and operational guidelines.

Officers were cautioned against violations of human rights, including unlawful detention, arrest by proxy, and interference in civil matters.

In a statement, Mr. Henry Okoye, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Imo State Command, maintained the Command remains dedicated to professionalism, accountability, and protecting the rights of all citizens, while sustaining the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.