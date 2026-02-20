Nigeria: Imo CP Decorates 462 Promoted ASPs, Warns Against Extortion

Owerri — The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, has decorated four hundred and sixty-two (462) newly promoted Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) during CP's Conference held at the Command Headquarters, Owerri.

Addressing Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical Team Commanders, and Heads of Departments during the event, the Commissioner reiterated his administration's zero tolerance for misconduct and unprofessional conduct and warned against extortion, harassment, high-handedness, and any abuse of office in interactions with the public.

The decoration ceremony marked a significant milestone for the officers, who were recently elevated from the rank of Inspectors.

CP Bosso reminded the newly promoted officers that promotion comes with greater responsibility and accountability, urging them to lead by example in conduct and service delivery.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

THISDAY reports that three police personnel found guilty of gross misconduct after thorough investigations and orderly room trials were recently dismissed.

The Police boss emphasized that no officer would be shielded from accountability, and that supervisory officers would also be held responsible for lapses under their command.

The Commissioner further disclosed that he will conduct unscheduled visits to police cells, checkpoints, and divisions across the State to ensure strict adherence to professional standards and operational guidelines.

Officers were cautioned against violations of human rights, including unlawful detention, arrest by proxy, and interference in civil matters.

In a statement, Mr. Henry Okoye, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Imo State Command, maintained the Command remains dedicated to professionalism, accountability, and protecting the rights of all citizens, while sustaining the fight against crime and criminality in the state.