Nigeria: Okpebholo Appoints Nollywood Star, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, SA, Public Engagement, Advocacy

Benin — Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has appointed a Nollywood star, Mrs. Mercy Johnson-Okojie, as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

A statement by Umar Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), yesterday, said Mrs. Johnson-Okojie as Special Adviser will deploy her vast public influence, communication expertise, and grassroots reach to strengthen citizens' engagement with government policies and programmes.

According to him, the appointment underscores the governor's commitment to harnessing the expertise, credibility, and public goodwill of distinguished Nigerians in advancing the administration's vision for a prosperous and united Edo State.

Ilkhilor emphasised that as an accomplished Nigerian actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Mrs. Okogie will bring her wealth of experience to bear on her new role

"She is one of Nollywood's most celebrated figures, with a career spanning nearly two decades and featuring in over 200 films. Her outstanding contributions to the Nigerian film industry have earned her numerous awards and nominations, including recognition at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) and other prestigious platforms.

"Beyond her achievements in the entertainment industry, Mrs. Johnson-Okojie is widely respected for her humanitarian and advocacy work. Through the Mercy Johnson-Okojie Foundation, she has championed causes focused on women empowerment, child welfare, education support, and healthcare outreach. She has consistently leveraged her platform to promote social responsibility, civic awareness, and community development," the statement added.