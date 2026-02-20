Nigeria: FCT Polls - Two Amac PDP Chairmanship Candidates Step Down for APC Candidates

Less than 24 hours to the FCT Area Council elections, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship candidate has announced he was stepping down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Hon. Zadna Dantani is the latest PDP chairmanship candidate to join the bandwagon after announcing he was withdrawing for the APC candidate, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Chairmanship election.

His withdrawal came on the heel of similar action by PDP Chairmanship candidate for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, who stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Joshua Ishaku Musa.

Dantani, said his decision to step down followed the intervention of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He also explained that he had also submitted a letter of withdrawal to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a separate video recording, he stated: "My name is Hon. Zadna Dantani, the Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council for the Saturday's Area Council elections.

"I want to sincerely appreciate everyone who supported us and by the grace of God, we are doing it not because of our personal interests.

"I am here to tell my people that as a candidate who is standing for this election, I have today, agreed based on the intervention of the Honourable Minister of FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, who is our leader in the party and the leader in FCT, who has called my attention to let us know that this is a brotherhood election.

"I am also doing this in support of the good works of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have consulted widely and by the grace of God we have agreed that we are no longer going to contest against my brother, Hon Christopher Zakka Maikalangu.

"By doing so, I also submitted a letter of withdrawal to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today. I therefore call on all my supporters a cross the 12 wards in the Abuja Municipal Area Council to come out enmasse to support Hon Christopher Maikalangu, who is the candidate of APC."

Atiku, Obi in Joint Campaigns for ADC

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar and a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi yesterday, joined the campaigns for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the FCT elections.

Atiku, in a post on X, said the the FCT Council election would signpost how ready the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) was for 2027 general election.

He also said the Saturday election would show how Nigerians would chase out the All Progressives Congress, APC from government in 2027.

According to the former vice-president, "This morning, I was in Gwarinpa with other leaders of our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), including my brother, H.E. Peter Obi, ahead of the Saturday, February 21 FCT Council elections.

"We have been speaking with voters about why this election is important and why ADC candidates should be the right choice.

"This election is very important. It will say a lot about how ready the managers of our elections are to deliver free, fair and credible polls. It will also say a lot about how ready people are to chase the APC out.

"I have encouraged voters to come out in large numbers to vote for ADC candidates across all FCT Councils in the elections. Our party has fielded candidates with competence, capacity and character to offer quality leadership across local councils in Abuja.

"Voters have the responsibility to defy all forms of intimidation and make the right choice," he stated.

Wike Declares Friday Work Free

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has declared Friday as work-free day for all in FCT in preparation for the Area Council Elections billed for Saturday, February 21.

In a special broadcast made on national television and radio stations, yesterday, the minister also announced a restriction of movement from 8pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.

He entreated residents of the FCT to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote for their preferred candidates .

He said the election was momentous occasion for residents to shape the future of the Federal Capital Territory by either electing new or returning the incumbent Chairmen and Councilors for the six area councils.

"I urge you to go to the polls with a sense of purpose and responsibility. As we exercise our democratic right, let us do so in an orderly and lawful manner.

"Let us respect the rules, respect each other, and respect the outcome of the election. We must show the world that we are a mature and responsible electorate, capable of conducting ourselves with dignity and decorum.

"At this juncture, with the approval of the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I hereby declare Friday, February 20, 2026, as a Work Free Day to enable movement of residents to their various communities to participate in the elections.

"Similarly, the President has approved the restriction of movement within the FCT from 8pm of Friday, February 20 to 6pm of Saturday, February 21, 2026. Consequently, all security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive," Wike declared.

He applauded the president for signing the Electoral Act Amendment bill 2026 into law, noting the act demonstrated his commitment to strengthening the nation's democratic institutions and ensuring that its electoral processes are free, fair, and transparent.

"My dear residents, Democracy has always been a work-in-progress due to the evolving democratic process. However, we will keep getting better by always looking into the Electoral Act with a view to strengthening our democratic process.

"To all FCT residents, I urge you to make your voice heard. Come out on Saturday, February 21, 2026 and vote for the candidates of their choice.

"Our prayer, as an administration, is that the elections will facilitate the emergence of such quality leaders that will contribute meaningfully to development, peace and prosperity in the FCT. Together, let us build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our territory," he added.