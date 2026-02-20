Ghana: Govt, University Unions Asked to Resume Negotiations

THE National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed government and four tertiary education unions to return to the negotiating table following a strike over salary arrears, pension contributions and conditions of service.

The directive came after a meeting on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, between the commission and representatives of the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana, the Teachers' and Educational Workers' Union of the Trades Union Congress, the Federation of University Senior Staff Associations of Ghana, and the Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana.

The government was represented by officials led by the Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, with representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission also in attendance.

The unions told the commission that they had suspended the strike effective February 16, 2026, after a court injunction restrained the action. They submitted a communiqué confirming their compliance.

At the heart of the dispute are claims of unpaid salary arrears arising from the upgrading of some tertiary institutions, delays in releasing Tier Two pension contributions to fund managers, and what the unions describe as a unilateral decision by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to alter overtime conditions.

In its findings, the commission ruled that the effective migration date onto the Single Spine Salary Structure was January 1, 2026. It also noted that part of the Tier Two contributions had been paid, and that overtime allowances remain subject to negotiation.