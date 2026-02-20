Ghana Engages Latvian Authorities Over Death of Student

The Government of Ghana has intensified diplomatic efforts to seek justice for Nana Agyei Ahyia, a Ghanaian student who died under unusual circumstances while studying in Latvia. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and a credible investigative outcome in the case.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and shared with The Ghanaian Times in Accra said a delegation led by the Foreign Minister travelled to Latvia to engage authorities on the matter, underscoring Ghana's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and rights of all Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

The delegation, which included forensic experts, a pathologist, lawyers, Ghana's Ambassador, and consular officers from the Ghanaian Embassy in Berlin, met with Latvia's Foreign Minister, Minister for the Interior, police chiefs, state prosecutors, and the investigators handling the case. Nana Agyei's family, represented by his mother and aunt, were present during these deliberations.

According to the statement, the investigations are now being directly supervised by Latvia's Ministry of the Interior, with new investigators appointed to ensure credible outcomes. The Latvian authorities welcomed additional submissions to support the investigative process. Guided by the Ghanaian delegation, Nana Agyei's mother submitted a formal statement as part of the official record, with further submissions planned to address queries raised during the meetings.

The Ghanaian government also demanded that the final investigative report be shared with the deceased student's family, a request that met no objection from Latvian authorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured the public that Ghana remains fully committed to truth, transparency, and justice, and will continue to use all appropriate diplomatic and legal channels to ensure due process. It further urged the public to avoid speculation that could undermine ongoing investigations.