Ghana: Closing Stem Gender Gap Requires Long-Term Commitment

The Head of Corporate and External Affairs at Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Ms Emma Morrison, has emphasized the need for sustained investment in women and girls to close the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Speaking during the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Ms Morrison said the observance is not only a celebration of women's achievements in science but also a call to dismantle barriers that limit female participation in innovation and scientific education.

She highlighted that in Ghana, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has played a critical role in promoting access to STEM education through its scholarship programme for students from communities around the Tarkwa and Damang mines.

By 2025, the programme had supported 608 students to graduate in STEM-related fields, with 168 of them being women, representing 27 percent of beneficiaries. "These young women are entering sectors once considered male-dominated, including mining, engineering, and advanced technology, and are contributing meaningfully to Ghana's socio-economic development," she said.

Ms Morrison noted that while progress has been encouraging, more efforts are needed to bridge the gender gap. To complement scholarships, the Foundation provides mentorship, career guidance, and confidence-building initiatives for girls.

She cited a three-day STEM workshop held in October to mark Ada Lovelace Day under the theme "Empowering Tomorrows Through STEM," which engaged final-year Junior High School students in interactive sessions to stimulate interest in science careers.

Ms Morrison added that these initiatives align with Ghana's development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

She reaffirmed Gold Fields Ghana Limited's commitment to expanding opportunities for women and girls in science and technology as a foundation for inclusive and sustainable national development.