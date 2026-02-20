Ghana: 2 Nigerians Jailed 4 Years for Passport Fraud

THE Damongo Circuit Court has sentenced two Nigerian nationals to four years' imprisonment each for illegally acquiring Ghana Cards, birth certificates and attempting to use the forged documents to obtain Ghanaian passports after posing as citizens of Ghana.

The court, presided over by Livingstone Lartey Yao Ameevor, also convicted a Ghanaian accomplice who aided the scheme.

The convicts, Yunus Ali, 47, and Salawudeen Abdul Hafeez, 42, were charged with three counts: providing false information to officials of the National Identification Authority contrary to Section 40(1) (a) of the NIA Act, 2008 (Act 750); defrauding by false pretences by representing themselves as Ghanaian citizens to obtain ECOWAS cards contrary to Section 131 of Act 29; and possession of forged birth certificates contrary to Section 166 of Act 29.

A Ghanaian, Abdul Hameed, 50, was charged with abetment for assisting the two Nigerians to use the forged documents to apply online for Ghanaian passports. All three pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution, the two Nigerians paid ₦1.3 million (about GHS10, 589) to a facilitator in Nigeria, who directed them to an accomplice in Aflao, Ghana, to help them acquire Ghana Cards. They arrived in Ghana in January 2026 and were assisted to obtain forged birth certificates and Ghana Cards.

They were later introduced to Abdul Hameed in Damongo, who initiated their online passport applications and arranged a meeting at the Damongo Passport Office. However, during verification, immigration officials discovered they were not Ghanaians, leading to their arrest.

Despite pleas for mitigation, the judge stressed the need for stiff punishment to deter similar crimes, noting that the law would lose its effectiveness without strong sanctions.

The two Nigerians were fined 250 penalty units (GH¢3,000) or six months' imprisonment in default on the first count, and sentenced to three and four years respectively on the remaining counts, to run concurrently.

Abdul Hameed was fined 500 penalty units (GH¢6,000) or six months' imprisonment in default.

After serving their sentences, the two Nigerians will be deported to Nigeria.