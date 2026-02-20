Ghana: Acquit, Discharge Our Client ...Lawyers for Bernard Antwi Boasiako Ask High Court

20 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By MALIK SULLEMANA

LAWYERS for Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are asking the High Court in Accra to acquit and discharge the accused because the prosecution failed to prove the charges filed against him.

Mr Boasiako is standing trial for allegedly facilitating illegal mining operation on his Samreboi concession in the Western Region.

Lead counsel, Andy Appiah Kubi, in his submission of no case to answer argues that the prosecution manifestly failed to establish offences charged with credible, reliable and sufficient evidence as required in criminal law.

"This submission is grounded in the well-established principles of criminal law and procedure in Ghana, which place the burden of proof squarely on the prosecution to establish every essential element of the offences charged with credible, reliable, and sufficient evidence. The prosecution has manifestly failed to discharge this burden," Mr Kubi explained.

He submitted that the prosecution woefully failed and neglected to adduce sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case against Mr Boasiako and Akonta Mining of six counts charged under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

General preferred criminal charges against two accused persons, Antwi-Boasiako, a shareholder of Akonta Mining, and Kwame Antwi, a director of the company.

Their charges include alleged illegal mining offences, such as assignment of mineral rights without approval and purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation at Samreboi in the Western Region.

Antwi, the co-accused, who is charged with two counts of assignment of mineral rights without approval and purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, is currently on the run.

Accordingly, Mr Kubi urged the court to uphold this submission of no case to answer and to acquit and discharge them forthwith pursuant to Section 173 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

The Office of the Attorney General preferred criminal charges against two accused persons.

In all, the prosecution invited four witnesses to testify against Mr Boasiako and Akonta Mining.

Mr Henry Okum, a small-scale miner, had earlier told the court that he had a verbal agreement with Mr Boasiako to mine on his concession at Samreboi.

