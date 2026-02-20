Ghana: IOM, Fidelity Bank Partner to Boost Financial Literacy for Ghanaian Returnees

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Ghana and Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd. have formalised a strategic partnership to strengthen the socioeconomic reintegration of Ghanaian returnees through financial literacy and inclusion initiatives.

The partnership was sealed with the signing of a contribution agreement in Accra, marking a shared commitment to empowering returnees with practical financial skills that support sustainable reintegration and economic resilience.

Under the partnership, implemented through IOM's Empowering Ghanaian Returnees with Financial Literacy Skills initiative, Fidelity Bank will train 500 returnees across the Bono, Bono East, Ashanti, and Greater Accra regions. The training will cover key business skills such as budgeting, remittance management, and basic business finance to support sustainable reintegration.

"Reintegration isn't an endpoint; it's a new beginning," Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, IOM's Chief of Mission for Ghana, Togo, and Benin, said. "We are proud to bring our practical experience to returnees. We're thrilled to work with private sector actors such as Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd. to unlock opportunities that help returnees and their communities not just recover but truly thrive. When we equip people with the right financial tools and knowledge, we're investing in sustainable development for entire communities," she added.

The initiative addresses a critical gap in support for migrants who return to Ghana, often with limited resources and facing social stigma.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Julian Kingsley Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd., highlighted the importance of financial literacy in building inclusive growth. "At Fidelity, we have always taken banking into our markets and communities and built systems to ensure that language is never a barrier in understanding finances. This partnership with the IOM validates that grassroots approach, providing the financial roadmap they need to rebuild their lives with dignity and stability," he said.

For IOM, this collaboration represents a model for how private sector partnerships can expand support for vulnerable populations beyond what government and international organisations can provide alone.